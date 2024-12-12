Spokane Jazz Orchestra presents a Ray Charles’ Christmas, with special guest LaShund Lambert and United Black Voices of Spokane

By Reeshika Sharma For The Spokesman-Review

The Christmas music of Ray Charles will be brought to life by the Spokane Jazz Orchestra on Saturday, with special musical guest LaShund Lambert.

Spokane Jazz Orchestra director Donald Goodwin expressed his admiration for Charles and said “the album has a wonderful mix of styles, blending his background in soul with funk and jazz.”

“Ray’s not only known for his iconic voice, but also for his incredible playing on the Fender Rhodes keyboard,” Goodwin said.

Special guest artist Lambert, who serves as a pastor in Seattle, is a vocalist and pianist.

“LaShund is an old friend of mine, and he’s an incredible performer,” Goodwin said. “He brings so much energy and emotion to his performances, and he’s a perfect fit for the Ray Charles music we’re celebrating.”

Additionally, the United Black Voices of Spokane, led by Gonzaga University’s director of choral activities Jadrian Tarver, will join the orchestra.

“The choir is going to be amazing,” Goodwin says. “This collaboration between LaShund and the choir is going to bring something truly special to the performance.”

“This is the 48th consecutive season which makes it the longest continuously running volunteer-led community jazz orchestra,” said Kevin Berkompas, president of the Spokane Jazz Orchestra Board of Trustees. “It was started by a man named Bruce Preuninger in 1973, along with the Spokane Expo.”

Tickets for the 7:30 p.m. Saturday concert at the Bing Crosby Theater are on sale now via the Bing Theater’s website and the Spokane Jazz Orchestra website. Ticket prices range from $30 to $40 for general admission, with a special $15 student price (available at the box office on the night of the concert with a valid student ID).

Of the four Spokane Jazz Orchestra concerts each year, Berkompas said the Christmas concert is the most anticipated and enjoyed.