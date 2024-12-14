Prep roundup: Owen Moffatt leads Medical Lake boys basketball in win over Upper Columbia Academy

From staff reports

Roundup of Saturday’s high school basketball action from Eastern Washington.

Boys basketball

Nonleague

Medical Lake 55, Upper Columbia 45: Owen Moffatt scored 18 points with six three-pointers and the visiting Cardinals (3-2) beat the Lions (1-2).

Chelan 57, Colville 47: The Mountain Goats (4-0) beat the visiting Crimson Hawks (2-2)

Columbia (Burbank) 70, Colfax 55: The Coyotes (6-0) beat the Bulldogs (4-0).

NE2B

St. George’s 67, Kettle Falls 35: Mason Zarlingo and Shawn Jones scored 21 points apiece and the Dragons (3-3, 2-0) beat the visiting Bulldogs (2-2, 0-2). Talan Fisher led Kettle Falls with 11 points.

NE1B

Curlew 59, Columbia (Hunters) 34: Luke Doyen scored 13 points and the Cougars (1-3, 1-1) beat the visiting Lions (0-4, 0-2).

Northport 91, Selkirk 36: Dawson Baribault scored 32 points and the Mustangs (2-2, 1-0) beat the visiting Rangers (1-3, 0-1).

Wilbur-Creston-Keller 61, Odessa 28: The visiting Wildcats (1-1, 0-1) beat the Tigers (2-3, 0-1).

Wellpinit 51, Almira/Coulee-Hartline 46: Wellpinit (3-1, 3-0) beat the visiting Warriors (1-3, 0-1).

Cusick 66, Republic 53: The visiting Panthers (4-0, 1-0) beat the Tigers (2-3, 0-2).

SE1B

Waitsburg 50, Colton 48: The visiting Cardinals (2-2, 1-1) beat the Wildcats (0-3, 0-2). Wyatt Baysinger led Colton with 25 points.

Oakesdale 73, St. John-Endicott/Lacrosse 34: The Nighthawks (2-1, 1-0) beat the visiting Eagles (0-4, 0-2).

Tekoa-Rosalia 61, Pomeroy 18: The visiting Timberwolves (1-3, 1-1) beat the Pirates (0-2, 0-1).

Girls basketball

Nonleague

Upper Columbia Academy 36, Medical Lake 34: The lions (3-1) beat the visiting Cardinals (2-2).

Colville 49, Chelan 31: The visiting Crimson Hawks (3-1) beat the Mountain Goats (1-2).

NE2B

Reardan 61, Northwest Christian 53: Tenice Waters scored 26 points with five three-pointers and the Screaming Eagles (4-1, 4-0) beat the visiting Crusaders (3-1, 1-1). Julianna Pope led NWC with 20 points.

St. George’s 44, Kettle Falls 37: Kalea Schlenker scored 17 points and the Dragons (3-3, 2-0) beat the visiting Bulldogs (2-2, 0-2).

NE1B

Selkirk 61, Northport 50: Natalie Nyberg scored 14 points and the visiting Rangers (6-1, 1-1) beat the Mustangs (1-3, 0-2).

Wilbur-Creston-Keller 66, Odessa 36: Crystal Nielsen scored 38 points and the visiting Wildcats (2-0, 2-0) beat the Tigers (2-3, 0-2). Mackenzie Lutz led Odessa with 10 points.

Wellpinit 51, Almira/Coulee-Hartline 46: Wellpinit (3-1, 3-0) beat the visiting Warriors (1-3, 0-1).

Republic 55, Cusick 31: The Tigers (5-0, 2-0) beat the visiting Panthers (3-1, 1-1).

SE1B

Pomeroy 45, Tekoa-Rosalia 35: Hollie Van Vogt scored eight points and the Pirates (1-1, 1-0) beat the visiting Timberwolves (2-3, 0-3). Libby Lehn led Tekoa-Rosalia with 11 points.

Colton 67, Waitsburg 17: Emma Nollmeyer scored 31 points and the Wildcats (2-2, 2-1) beat the visiting Cardinals (0-6, 0-3). Alyssa Hollingsworth led Waitsburg with 11 points.

Oakesdale 71, St. John-Endicott/Lacrosse 7: The Nighthawks (3-2, 2-0) beat the visiting Eagles (1-4, 1-2).