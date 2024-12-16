Prep roundup: Noah Willard hits four 3s for undefeated West Valley boys; Eagles girls fall to Sandpoint

From staff reports

Roundup of Monday’s high school basketball action from the Spokane area.

Boys Basketball

West Valley 49, Sandpoint 43: Noah Willard scored 16 points with four 3 pointers, Nathan Zettle added 14 and the Eagles (5-0) defeated the visiting Bulldogs (0-3) in a nonleague game. Logan Roos led Sandpoint with 13 points.

Girls Basketball

Sandpoint 54, West Valley 31: Brecken Mire scored 15 points, Livia Driggs added 14 and the visiting Bulldogs (4-2) defeated the Eagles (4-1) in a nonleague game. Willow Burrill led West Valley with 13 points.