GSL roundup: Brogan Howell leads Gonzaga Prep boys; Jacey Boesel paces Deer Park girls

From staff reports

Roundup of Tuesday’s Greater Spokane League basketball.

All games nonleague unless otherwise noted.

Boys

Gonzaga Prep 54, Mt. Spokane 40: Brogan Howell scored 20 points, Hudson Floyd added 16 and the visiting Bullpups (4-1) beat the Wildcats (3-3). Jaden Ghoreishi led Mt. Spokane with 15 points.

Ferris 71, University 63: Beruke Weledsenbet scored 17 points, Luke Roland added 16 and the Saxons (3-3) topped the visiting Titans (0-4). Cannon Dean had 14 points and Cole Floyd chipped in 13 for Ferris. Jack Del Mese led U-Hi with 21 points and Luke Gisolo added 12.

Central Valley 70, Mead 55: Cameron Walls led four in double figures with 21 points and the Bears (3-3) beat the visiting Panthers (3-2). Orland Axton scored 13 points, Hunter Bernhart had 11 and Branson Olson added 10 for CV. Bryce Lynd led Mead with 15 points, Karson Maze had 14 and Brady Thornton added 11.

Lewis and Clark 51, Ridgeline 40: The Tigers (1-6) beat the visiting Falcons (1-3). Details were unavailable.

Liberty 68, East Valley 60: Don Helwegner and Drew Piersol scored 14 points apiece and the Lancers (2-3) beat the host Knights (0-4). Sam Cook added 12 points and Tee Coleman had 10 for Liberty. Tyson Rigby scored 32 points for East Valley.

Colville 55, Deer Park 33: Jet Bateman and Brock Benson scored 10 points apiece and the Crimson Hawks (2-3) downed the visiting Stags (1-3). Davin Kamano led Deer Park with 17 points.

Freeman 59, Pullman 34: Vance Coyner scored 16 points, Tanner Goldsmith added 15 and the Scotties (2-2) beat the visiting Greyhounds (3-2). Vaughn Holstand led Pullman with 11 points.

Girls

Central Valley 63, Mead 49: Brynn McGaughy scored 26 points and the Bears (5-0) beat the visiting Panthers (0-2). Eden Sander added 14 points for CV, 10 of which came in the fourth quarter when CV used a 25-2 run to pull away. The Panthers were led by Addison Wells Morrison with 18 points and Ellie Thornton added 13.

Ferris 41, University 40: Mateia Eschenbacher scored 18 points, Jayda Lewis added 14 and the Saxons (2-4) edged the visiting Titans (3-2). Ferris outscored U-Hi 14-7 in the fourth quarter to complete the comeback. McKenzie Handran led U-Hi with 12 points.

Gonzaga Prep 68, Mt. Spokane 40: Olivia McIntyre scored 19 points, Laura Thompson added 14 and the visiting Bullpups (4-1) beat the Wildcats (2-5). Sloane Gardner had 14 points and Karis Santucci added 12 to lead Mt. Spokane.

Ridgeline 55, Lewis and Clark 40: Madi Crowley scored 20 points, including 10 of 10 at the line, and the visiting Falcons (4-2) beat the Tigers (3-4). Emma Myers added 10 points for Ridgeline. Ruby Shaw led LC with 17 points.

Deer Park 63, Colville 29: Jacey Boesel totaled 21 points, 12 rebounds and eight steals and the visiting Stags (4-0) beat the Crimson Hawks (3-2). Naveah Kinney and Adelyn Marshall led Colville with eight points apiece.

Freeman 60, Pullman 53: Taylee Phelps scored 29 points, hitting 9 of 11 at the free-throw line, and the Scotties (2-3) beat the visiting Greyhounds (2-3). Rylee Russell added 14 for Freeman. Grace Kuhle led Pullman with 24 points, River Sykes had 12 and Eloise Clark added 11.

Liberty 74, East Valley 21: Kendall Denny and Jordan Jeske scored 18 points apiece and the Lancers (2-2) handled the Knights (1-2). Brenna Tiegs added 15 points and Molly Domrese had 10 for Liberty.