Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office looking for 65-year-old woman

A 65-year-old Kootenai County woman who was last seen by loved ones Saturday morning in the area of her residence on Cougar Gulch Road is missing.

The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating Sharon Davidson, according to a sheriff’s office news release.

Davidson is described as 5-foot-7 and about 130 pounds with blond hair and blue eyes, the release said. Deputies don’t know what she was wearing, but they don’t believe she was dressed for the weather. She is believed to be on foot.

Sheriff’s office detectives and volunteer search and rescue teams will continue searching the area in the coming days. Residents of the Cougar Gulch area are urged to check their outbuildings and surrounding properties, and remain alert for signs of Davidson.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at (208) 446-1300.