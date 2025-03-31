Spokane police ask for help identifying a witness in fatal crash

Spokane Police are seeking witnesses to a fatal crash that happened Friday, the department said in a news release.

A motorcyclist died in a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Market Street and Francis Avenue just after 3:30 p.m. Investigators are asking for the identity of a witness who was driving a late ‘90s or early 2000s dark-colored Ford pickup truck with an extended cab. They may be able to provide more information about the crash, according to department spokesperson Ofc. Daniel Strassenberg.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Check at 509-456-2233.