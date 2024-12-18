Man who died in tanker explosion on highway is ID’d

The Spokane County Medical Examiner on Wednesday identified the man who died in a tanker explosion on Interstate 90 near Four Lakes.

Robert Martinez, 51, died Dec. 5 when the tanker trailer filled with diesel fuel that he was driving burst into flames. The cause and manner of death are still pending, according to the medical examiner’s office.

Spokane County Fire District 3 Fire Chief Cody Rohrbach said at the time the driver lost control and rolled, then exploded. On Wednesday, Washington State Patrol Sgt. Greg Riddell said the explosion was caused because the truck slid off the roadway and collided with a guardrail and rock wall.

There is no way to know what caused the truck to slide from the road, Riddell said.

According to a GoFundMe posted by Martinez’s family, he was a husband and loving father of three. He lived in Pasco.

“His passing has left his loving wife, Kim, and their three children in unimaginable grief and facing an uncertain future without the incredible support and love Robert provided,” the post says. “Robert was a hardworking, selfless man who dedicated his life to providing for his family and always put others before himself. He was the kind of person who would lend a helping hand to anyone in need, and his absence leaves a tremendous void in the lives of those who knew him.”