‘Fortune Days’ for EDM fans: Glitch Mob coming to the Knit

From staff reports

EDM legends the Glitch Mob are taking over the Knitting Factory this weekend.

Founded in 2006, it didn’t take long for the electronic musicians out of Los Angeles to catch the attention of many along the West Coast.

Their debut full-length album broke the top 15 of the Billboard Dance/Electronic charts and spawned favorites like “Fortune Days” and “Animus Vox.”

Into the 2010s, their 2014 album “Love Death Immortality” peaked at No. 13 on the Billboard 200 chart. That record and 2018’s “See Without Eyes” also topped the Dance/Electronic charts.

The 2010’s also saw their remix of “Seven Nation Army” by the White Stripes rise to immense popularity. It has garnered millions of views and was featured in trailers for movies and video games.

Coming off their 2022 record “Ctrl Alt Reality” and multiple recent singles, the Glitch Mob will now play the Knitting Factory on Saturday. General admission tickets for $25 can be purchased through the Knitting Factory website at sp.knittingfactory.com or through Ticketmaster.

The duo will be joined by fellow dance/electronic musicians Anna Morgan and SAV.