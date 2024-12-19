Prep roundup: Jaden Ghoreishi leads Mt. Spokane boys at Curtis tournament; Gonzaga Prep girls escape Clarkston with win

From staff reports

Roundup of Thursday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League.

All games nonleague unless otherwise noted.

Boys Basketball

Mt. Spokane 58, Doherty (CO) 54: Jaden Ghoreishi scored 21 points and the visiting Wildcats (4-3) defeated the Spartans (0-2) at the Curtis Holiday Classic at Curtis High School.

Mead 72, Northwest Christian 56: Bryce Lynd scored 20 points, Karson Maze added 15 and the Panthers (4-2) defeated the visiting Crusaders (3-2). Avi West led NWC with 21 points.

Pullman 60, Cheney 52: Daniel Kwon scored 23 points and the visiting Greyhounds (4-2, 1-0) beat the Blackhawks (1-5, 0-0). Julean Horyst scored 17 points and Grayson Burton added 15 for Cheney.

Girls Basketball

Gonzaga Prep 46, Clarkston 44: Olivia McIntyre scored 17 points, Laura Thompson added 12 and the visiting Bullpups (4-1) edged the Bantams (5-2). Jaelyn McCormack-Marks led Clarkston with 16 points.

West Valley 58, Riverside 32: Willow Burrill scored 27 points with seven 3-pointers and the Eagles (5-1) beat the visiting Rams (0-7). Kaylee Winterroth led Riverside with 17 points.

North Central 54, East Valley 40: Arkayla Brown scored 18 points and the visiting Wolfpack (1-5, 1-0) defeated the Knights (1-4, 0-1) in a GSL 2A game. Weather Salinas-Taylor led East Valley with 13 points.

Pullman 55, Cheney 52: Grace Kuhle scored 24 points, and the visiting Greyhounds (3-3) defeated the Blackhawks (3-3). Kayelee Kohlman led Cheney with 15 points.