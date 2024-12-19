The Spokesman-Review Newspaper
The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review
Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Current Temperature
42°F
Current Conditions
Broken clouds
View complete weather report

Color Scheme

Subscribe now

Spokane Symphony Chorale invites audiences to ‘Fa-la-la-la-la’ at ‘Pops 3: Christmas at the Movies’

“A Charlie Brown Christmas” is one of the films whose music will be featured as part of “Pops 3: Christmas at the Movies” this weekend at the Martin Woldson Theater at the Fox. (CBS)
From staff reports

The Spokane Symphony Chorale is celebrating the movies of Christmas with a weekend of holiday classics.

“Pops 3: Christmas at the Movies” will feature songs from all-time favorites like “Home Alone,” “A Christmas Carol,” “A Charlie Brown Christmas,” “It’s A Wonderful Life” and more.

Concertgoers can also expect an audience sing-along of iconic carols like “Jingle Bells,” “Deck the Halls,” “Silent Night” and more.

The yuletide event will be held at the Martin Woldson Theater at the Fox on Saturday and Sunday. Tickets, starting at $50, can be purchased through foxtheaterspokane.org.