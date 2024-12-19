Spokane Symphony Chorale invites audiences to ‘Fa-la-la-la-la’ at ‘Pops 3: Christmas at the Movies’

From staff reports

The Spokane Symphony Chorale is celebrating the movies of Christmas with a weekend of holiday classics.

“Pops 3: Christmas at the Movies” will feature songs from all-time favorites like “Home Alone,” “A Christmas Carol,” “A Charlie Brown Christmas,” “It’s A Wonderful Life” and more.

Concertgoers can also expect an audience sing-along of iconic carols like “Jingle Bells,” “Deck the Halls,” “Silent Night” and more.

The yuletide event will be held at the Martin Woldson Theater at the Fox on Saturday and Sunday. Tickets, starting at $50, can be purchased through foxtheaterspokane.org.