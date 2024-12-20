Small school roundup: Jayce Kelly leads Colfax boys over Medical Lake; Glenna Soliday helps Davenport girls beat St. George’s

From staff reports

Roundup of Friday’s small school boys and girls basketball action from across Eastern Washington.

Boys

Nonleague

Colfax 77, Medical Lake 48: Jayce Kelly scored 25 points and the visiting Bulldogs (5-1) defeated the Cardinals (3-3). Austin Michaud led Medical Lake with 16 points and Aidan Suddeth added 13.

Tonasket 74, Colville 57: Tanner Tompkins scored 32 points and the visiting Tigers (5-3) defeated the Crimson Hawks (2-4). Mckavry Maddox led Colville with 15 points; Parker Darnold and Brock Benson added 10 apiece.

Northeast 2B

Freeman 63, Liberty 46: Tanner Goldsmith scored 20 points, Colton Wells added 13 and the visiting Scotties (3-2, 1-0) defeated the Lancers (2-4, 1-1). Sam Cook scored 13 points for the Lancers.

Davenport 67 St. George’s 65 (OT): Caige Colbert scored 26 points, Bennett Wagner added 19 and the visiting Gorillas (2-2, 2-0) edged the Dragons (4-3, 2-1) in overtime. Shawn Jones led St. George’s with 19 points, Joe Jackson had 15 and Mason Zarlingo added 14.

Northeast 1B

Inchelium 59, Selkirk 49: Dakatta Seymour scored 24 points and the visiting Hornets (3-2, 2-1) defeated the Rangers (2-5, 1-3). Derek Perez and Cade Bradshaw added 11 points apiece for Inchelium. Keaton Arrastio led Selkirk with 16 points.

Almira/Coulee-Hartline 72, Valley Christian: Josh Booker led five in double figures with 15 points and the visiting Warriors (4-1, 2-1) topped the Panthers (5-3, 2-2). Caden Correia scored 13 points, Nolan Grindy had 12 and Tucker Bayless added 10 for ACH. Westin Madden led VC with 16 points.

Southeast 1B

St. John-Endicott/Lacrosse 67, Colton 38: Braiden Thomas scored 23 points, Bear Brewer added 16 and the visiting Eagles (2-5, 1-3) beat the Wildcats (0-7, 0-5). Tanner Baerlocher and Silas Nollmeyer scored 12 points apiece for Colton.

Girls

Nonleague

Colfax 63, Medical Lake 17: Allie Jenkin scored 20 points and the visiting Bulldogs (4-3, 1-0) beat the Cardinals (2-4, 0-0). Adasha Gardner scored 10 points for Medical Lake.

Colville 56, Tonasket 22: Naveah Kinney scored 10 points and the Crimson Hawks (4-2) beat the visiting Tigers (2-5).

Northeast 2B

Davenport 49, St. George’s 29: Glenna Soliday scored 17 points and the visiting Gorillas (3-2, 2-2) beat the Dragons (3-4, 2-1). Dez Manuel and Savvy Briceno scored seven points apiece for St. George’s.

Newport 38 Chewelah 11: Emma Crabtree scored 14 points and the visiting Grizzlies (1-5, 1-2) defeated the Cougars (0-3, 0-1). Olivia Nevarez led the Cougars with four points.

Northeast 1B

Northport 48, Cusick 38: Persephone SteMarie scored 16 points and the visiting Mustangs (2-4, 1-3) beat the Panthers (3-3, 1-3). Olivia Stark had 12 points and Kate Beardslee added 10 for Northport. Dakota Littlecrow led Cusick with 15 points.

Inchelium 66, Selkirk 39: Marianna Agapith scored 24 points and the visiting Hornets (5-0, 2-0) defeated the Rangers (7-2, 2-2). Millie Rice scored 16 points for the Rangers.

Almira/Coulee-Hartline 70, Valley Christian 43: Naomi Molitor scored 22 points and the visiting Warriors (3-3, 2-1) beat the Panthers (0-7, 0-3). Leanna Obremok scored 20 points for Valley Christian.

Southeast 1B

Garfield-Palouse 61, Pomeroy 36: Elena Flansburg scored 27 points with six 3-pointers and the Vikings (4-2, 3-1) beat the visiting Pirates (3-2, 1-1). Taylor Gilbert scored 10 points for Pomeroy.

Colton 62, St. John-Endicott/Lacrosse 12: Ella Nollmeyer scored 19 points and the Wildcats (3-3, 3-2) handled the visiting Eagles (1-6, 1-3). Leah Mussen had 12 points and Clair Moehrle added 11 for Colton. Loken Loomis led SJEL with seven points.