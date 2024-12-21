GSL roundup: Jaden Ghoreishi leads Mt. Spokane boys to Curtis Winter Classic title; Mateia Eschenbacher paces Ferris girls

Roundup of Saturday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League. All games nonleague.

Boys

Mt. Spokane 67, Kentwood 57: Jaden Ghoreishi scored 25 points and the Wildcats (6-3) beat the Conquerors (7-2) in the title game at the Curtis Winter Classic at Curtis High in University Place, Washington.

Jake Lenberger scored 15 points and Cade Stroscher added 13 for Mt. Spokane, which won the tournament for the second time in four years. Brandon Tagle led Kentwood with 23 points.

Lenberger scored 11 points in the first quarter as Mt. Spokane built a double-digit lead. Ghoreishi and Rock Franklin hit 3s in the second quarter and the Wildcats led 34-23 at the half.

Ghoreishi went to work, adding six in the third quarter, and Mt. Spokane led by 15 entering the fourth. Kentwood, which finished fourth at state last season, made a 9-3 run to start the final quarter, but Nalu Vargas hit a 3 to stem the tide and Mt. Spokane held off the Conquerors.

Lake City 79, Mead 73: Reese Strawn scored 21 points and the Timberwolves (8-3) beat the visiting Panthers (5-3). Brady Thornton led Mead with 19 points, Karson Maze scored 17 points, and Vance Gustafson and Bryce Lynd added 16 apiece.

Ridgeline 77, Moses Lake 63: Ayden Pulsipher scored 22 points, Caden Andreas added 20 and the Falcons (3-3) beat the visiting Mavericks (3-4). Ridgeline hit 11 3-pointers and went 10 of 12 at the line. Grady Walker led Moses Lake with 23 points.

North Central 67, Ferris 47: Elijah Wright scored 11 points, Miles Spencer added 10 and the visiting Wolfpack (7-2) beat the Saxons (3-5). NC raced out to a 25-8 lead after the first quarter. Cole Floyd led Ferris with 17 points and 10 rebounds.

Lakeside 54, East Valley 43: Adam Edwards scored 22 points and the visiting Eagles (4-3) topped the Knights (0-6). Malaki Nunn led East Valley with 10 points.

Girls

Ferris 61, North Central 25: Mateia Eschenbacher scored 19 points and the host Saxons (3-5) beat the Wolfpack (1-6). Julianna Lewis added 10 points for Ferris. Arkayla Brown led NC with nine points and Kamari Vaile had eight.

Ridgeline 68, Moses Lake 36: Emma Myers scored 25 points and the Falcons (6-2) beat the visiting Mavericks (4-4). Madi Crowley scored 15 points and Morgan Espinosa-Kelly added 13 for Ridgeline, which led 19-4 after the first quarter. Gracie Kast led Moses Lake with 13 points.

Lakeside 66, East Valley 27: Bella Tobeck scored 20 points, Sienna Weinberger added 14 and the visiting Eagles (5-2) beat the Knights (1-5). Weather Salinas-Taylor led East Valley with 12 points.

Wrestling

M2 Mallet: At Rogers HS. Czar Quintanilla beat Bryce Davis of Colville in the 126-pound class final to lead University’s “Gold” squad to the team title with 214.5 points.

The Titans’ “Crimson” team was second with 210.5 points. Mead was third with 180.5 points in the 27-team event.

Other GSL weight class winners included Mead’s Nathaniel Haller (106), Bodie Slater (113) and Andrew Agidus (120); U-Hi’s Quinton O’Bannon (138), Samuel Thomas (165), Ryan Sulpizio (215) and Shane Swan (285); Shadle Park’s Tyrese Guzman (157); and Gonzaga Prep’s Lawrence Jackson (175).