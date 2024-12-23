Getting There: Study approved for Long Bridge replacement on U.S. 95

U.S. Highway 95’s Long Bridge crossing Lake Pend Oreille is seen from Sandpoint on Thursday. (James Hanlon/The Spokesman-Revie)

SANDPOINT – The 2-mile bridge connecting U.S. Highway 95 over Lake Pend Oreille could be replaced and expanded sooner than previously expected.

The Idaho Transportation Board this month approved $200,000 to begin studying options for the Long Bridge after receiving feedback in response to separate plans for widening the highway to the south. Public comments questioned the need to expand the highway through the Sagle area while Long Bridge would remain a two-lane bottleneck.

Officials previously said the purpose of the Sagle project is not only to improve efficiency, but safety, by separating local traffic from through traffic.

About 18,000 vehicles cross the bridge every day, according to Federal Highway Administration data. It’s the main access point for Sandpoint and the northern Panhandle from the south.

The bridge is technically two parallel structures: one for vehicles and the other for pedestrians. The pedestrian bridge on the east side originally served vehicles when it was built in 1956, but is no longer able to safely carry traffic and is severely weight restricted.

The west bridge for vehicles was built in 1981. Both bridges underwent repairs in 2021 and are expected to last 100 years from their original construction date.

“Up until now, we have been performing maintenance projects to delay replacing this expensive structure until it reached 100 years old,” said Damon Allen, district engineer for the Idaho Transportation Department. “But as we’ve looked to widen U.S. 95 south of town, we’ve heard from the public that they want us to look at this sooner rather than later.”

The study is expected to start in 2025, with the goal of seeking grant funding to finish it and begin design. It would include public outreach and updating environmental evaluations.

“This money will allow staff to begin preliminary planning and pursue grant applications for design,” Allen said.

ITD hopes to complete the preliminary study in six to 12 months to be better positioned for further funding to get the project bid ready.

Previous studies identified one four-lane bridge with shoulders and a separate bike and pedestrian facility to replace the two existing two-lane bridges. Costs and staging would be identified in later studies, but the initial estimate for building the northbound half of the proposed structure, including a bike and pedestrian facility, is at least $225 million, an ITD news release said.

While specific replacement options will be determined by the study, ITD spokeswoman Heather McDaniel said whatever happens first will likely include the pedestrian structure since it’s the oldest and in the worst shape.

The bridge is known for scenic views of the lake and surrounding mountains.

Sandpoint resident Audrey Milch said she loves using the pedestrian bridge in the summertime, but wishes it was better maintained.

The vehicle side gets backed up occasionally, she said, usually from accidents. Narrow shoulders don’t have enough room to pull over in an emergency.

“I think they need to lower the speed limit to 45 or less,” Milch said. “It’s 55 now. If they just lowered the speed limit, it would eliminate some of those accidents.”

She said she supports widening the shoulders, but isn’t sure it’s necessary to spend the money to add extra lanes.

Long Bridge isn’t the only set of trestles spanning the lake. BNSF Railway completed a second track in 2022 allowing trains to travel in both directions simultaneously without having to wait. Those parallel bridges converge near Highway 95 in Sandpoint but veer over the water at a different angle from Long Bridge.