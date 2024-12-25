Bellingham nonprofit introduces barnyard animal therapy for hospice patients, families

By Rachel Showalter Bellingham Herald

From bunnies and chickens to full-sized horses, a new Whatcom County program is offering mobile farm animal therapy to hospice patients.

Bellingham nonprofit Animals as Natural Therapy (ANT) started the Rainbow Bridge program this fall. Volunteers bring barnyard animals to visit seniors in care facilities across Whatcom County in an effort to bring joy and comfort to local hospice patients, bereaved families and hospice staff.

It’s the latest program addition for the nonprofit which has offered animal-guided mental and behavioral health programs for youth, veterans, families and seniors since 1999.

“Their work is based on the knowledge that animals can provide great comfort and connection as well as teach important life skills such as respect for self & others, healthy boundaries, self-management, empathy, and clear communication,” the organization said in an announcement about the hospice program.

Research on animal intervention programs suggests various benefits to participants including reductions in stress, pain and anxiety. ANT says petting animals supports relaxation by releasing serotonin, lowering heart rate and inhibiting cortisol production.

“All of our work is based on the belief that animals have the capacity to be a huge support for humans’ mental health. As hospice patients approach the end of their life and process all that comes with that, animals can be a huge part of that journey and show a lot of support,” Mobile ANT Coordinator Lindsey Witus told the Herald.

Barnyard animals may have a specific effect, according to the nonprofit.

“For many people from older generations who grew up with backyard chickens and goats, the animals also bring a warm sense of nostalgia,” the ANT said in the announcement.

The nonprofit is partnering with Whatcom Hospice and PeaceHealth to provide ongoing services. Volunteers with the program had their first visit with hospice patients Dec. 4 at Hospice House in Bellingham.

“One of the residents was petting our chicken, Evie, and she said it was like seeing an old friend,” Witus said. “I think that really encapsulates why we do what we do.”

The program comes at no cost to patients or their families. The nonprofit expects to schedule visits to hospice patients every other week beginning in January. The organization can also make itself available for home visits, according to Witus.

“Because end-of-life care is often expensive and full of unexpected costs and difficult decisions, the program provides Rainbow Bridge visits free of charge to hospice patients and bereaved families, relying on donations, sponsorships and grants to cover the costs,” the announcement states.

The volunteers in the Rainbow Bridge program are specifically trained to support dying patients and grieving families, according to ANT. The nonprofit relies heavily on the support of volunteers and is taking applications on its website.