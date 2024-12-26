GSL roundup: Mead girls beat Lake Stevens in first round of Top of the Peak tournament; Gonzaga Prep boys win in Hawaii

From staff reports

Roundup of Thursday’s high school basketball action from the Greater Spokane League.

All games nonleague.

Girls

Mead 65, Lake Stevens 58: Addison Wells Morrison led five in double figures with 13 points and the Panthers (2-2) beat the Vikings (5-3) in the first round of the Top of the Peak tournament at Glacier Peak High School in Snohomish.

Grace Wenkheimer hit three 3-pointers and finished with 12 points, Julie Thoet and Ellie Thornton added 12 apiece and Reese Frederick had 10 for Mead, which plays Tahoma in a semifinal on Friday.

Keira Tupua led Lake Stevens with 23 points and Noelani Tupua added 15.

Boys

Gonzaga Prep 76, Woodside Priory School (CA) 50: Brogan Howell scored 21 points and the Bullpups (6-1) beat the Panthers (7-2) of Portolo Valley, California, in the first round of the Punahou Invitational at Punahou High School in Honolulu, Hawaii.

Hudson Floyd added 11 points for G-Prep, which faces Kamehameha of Maui on Friday in a quarterfinal. Jojo Tejuco led Woodside with 16 points.