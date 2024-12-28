Dear Annie: Inheritance dilemma: fairness vs. feelings

By Annie Lane Creators Syndicate

Dear Annie: I will be inheriting a modest sum of money and want to gift some of it to my two married children. I also want to gift some money to my daughter’s two young children to be used for future educational needs. My son and his wife don’t have children and will likely not have any in the future. They lost beautiful twins born prematurely many years ago.

I want to be fair and compassionate with the distribution of money. If I gift the same amount to my two children and a smaller amount to our two grandchildren, do you think my son will be upset? I realize the inheritance is mine to do with as I please, but I don’t want to hurt anyone’s feelings. We are all kind and level-headed people. – Grandma in a Quandary

Dear Grandma: Your thoughtfulness and consideration for everyone’s emotions show what a caring grandma you are.

Gifting the same amount to each child, plus additional funds earmarked for your grandkids’ education, is a perfectly fair approach. But because your son and daughter-in-law experienced such a profound loss, it’s wise to consider how this might affect them emotionally. If you want, you could contribute something unique to them as well – a trip, for example – to show extra consideration.

Dear Annie: I don’t even know where to begin. I’ve been seeing this girl “Angie” for eight months now. She is everything to me. I fell in love with her right away, and she said she loved me first within the first month.

But now, I get yelled at for basically everything I say. Like today, I called her for the first time at 2:30 p.m. and she answered the phone saying, “What do you want?” I ask what she’s up to and she says, “It’s none of your business” and then goes, “I’m done talking now.” This is a typical conversation for us.

Annie, I never cheated on this girl. I have always treated her well. Is it cheating if I just quit talking to her and start looking for someone else? The crappy part is that I don’t want anyone else. But I’m not sure how much longer I can put up with this. – Should I Stay or Should I Go

Dear Should I Stay: Before you start looking for someone else, you need to tell Angie the relationship is over. Just because she isn’t treating you well doesn’t mean you should stoop to her level.

As for not wanting anyone else, you’ll never know until you start looking. You’d be amazed at what a clean break and a little bit of time can do.

Send your questions for Annie Lane to dearannie@creators.com.