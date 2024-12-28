GSL roundup: Rogers boys lit up by Kennewick guard Daniel Trotenya; Gonzaga Prep girls deal Bellarmine Prep first loss

Kennewick starts 6-foot-9, 6-7 and 6-4 across the front, while Rogers has one starter – Treshon Green – better than 6-4. But in the end, it was the Lions’ guards that gave the Pirates the most amount of trouble.

Guard Daniel Trotenya scored 33 points and the Lions (6-2) pulled away from the Pirates (2-4) 77-60 in the Eagle Holiday Classic at West Valley HS on Saturday.

Green led Rogers with 20 points, Noah Vander Meer added 14 and Keyoni Youen had 11 off the bench.

“(Trotenya) was good,” Rogers coach Karim Scott said. “He was hard to stop. I think, you know, most of the shots that he made were contested.”

Rogers played without starting guard and leading scorer Brady Krebs.

“I think we’re a different team with him,” Scott said. “Obviously, we played hard and played together, but he’s our engine. I think that the guys stepped up and took advantage of the opportunity.”

One seizing the opportunity was Youen, in his second game of the season.

“Adding him to our bunch will be great – especially for league play,” Scott said of the 6-1 junior.

Malachi Ford converted a four-point play late in the first quarter and Green’s putback with 12 seconds left gave the Pirates a 15-14 lead after one.

Trotenya went on a tear in the second quarter, hitting a pair of long 3s and a variety of runners and floaters in the lane. He scored 14 in the quarter, 21 in the half and the Lions led 36-27 entering the third.

The teams combined for 46 points in the third quarter, and Rogers trailed by 11 entering the fourth. Trotenya scored eight points early in the fourth as the Lions’ lead reached 20 and the Pirates never made a late run.

Boys

Chiawana 74, Lewis and Clark 52: Gage Williams scored 19 points and added nine rebounds and the Riverhawks (8-1) beat the visiting Tigers (2-7) in Pasco. David Conklin led LC with 15 points.

Ferris 61, Southridge 52: Cole Floyd and Luke Roland scored 13 points apiece and the Saxons (4-5) beat the visiting Suns (1-6). Barien Robinson added 12 points for Ferris. Jose Tijerina led Southridge with 21 points.

Plymouth Whitemarsh (Penn.) 78, University 54: Mani Sajid scored 24 points and the Colonials (7-2) beat the Titans (0-7) in a consolation game in the Cactus Jam at Cicero Prep in Scottsdale, Arizona. Payton Wolcott led U-Hi with 18 points, Luke Gisolo added 15 and Jack Del Mese had 11.

Kamiakin 56, Ridgeline 46: The Braves (5-4) beat the visiting Falcons (3-5). Details were unavailable.

Punahou (HI) 63, Gonzaga Prep 61 (OT): The Buff ‘n’ Blue (14-3) beat the Bullpups (7-2) in overtime in a semifinal at the Punahou Invitational in Honolulu, Hawaii. G-Prep plays Casa Robles (CA) in the third-place game on Monday at 11:30 a.m.

Eagle Holiday Classic

Central Valley 53, Sunnyside 49: Cameron Wells scored 19 points and the Bears (4-5) edged the Grizzlies (3-5) at West Valley HS. Orland Axton added 12 for CV. Aiden Sanchez led Sunnyside with 24 points.

Sanchez converted a three-point play with 1 minute left to pull Sunnyside within one. Wells drove the lane for a contested layup with 40 second to go, then sophomore Emerson Lippoldt blocked Sanchez’s floater to preserve the win.

Northwest Christian 70, Pullman 62: Avi West hit nine 3-pointers and finished with 41 points to lead the Crusaders (5-3) over the Greyhounds (4-3). Daniel Kwon led Pullman with 21 points.

Deer Park 47, Naches Valley 36: Aidan Martin scored 11 points and the Stags (2-3) topped the Rangers (2-7).

Girls

Gonzaga Prep 65, Bellarmine Prep 38: Laura Thompson scored 15 points, Kara Wilson added 13 and the Bullpups (6-2) beat the Lions (9-1) in the Prep Classic at Seattle Prep. Kyla Frazier led Bellarmine Prep with 15 points.

Chiawana 59, Mead 56: Malia Ruud scored 14 points and the Riverhawks (7-1) edged the Panthers (3-3) in the championship game at the Top of the Peak Classic at Glacier Peak HS in Snohomish, Wash. Addison Wells Morrison led Mead with 20 points.

Eagle Holiday Classic

Lewis and Clark 72, Sunnyside 35: Sadie Pierce scored 31 points, Olivia Baird added 25 and the Tigers (5-5) beat the Grizzlies (3-5) at West Valley HS.

Kennewick 61, Mt. Spokane 31: Emily Perry scored 14 points off the bench and the Lions (6-1) beat the Wildcats (3-5). Abby Priddy led Mt. Spokane with 13 points.

Rogers 53, Newport 50: Saige Stuart scored 30 points and the Pirates (1-5) edged the Grizzlies (2-4). Sammi Tellesen and Dusty McDaniel scored 11 points apiece for Newport.

Timberlake 62, North Central 19: Malia Miller scored 26 points and the Tigers (12-0) beat the Wolfpack (1-8). Kamari Vaile and Natalie DeLeon had six points apiece for NC.

Mabton 84, West Valley 41: Alexcia Bonewell scored 19 points and the Vikings (8-1) beat the Eagles (5-2). Willow Burrill led WV with 12 points.

Pullman 65, Tri-Cities Prep 54: River Sykes scored 15 points, Taylor Darling added 14 and the Greyhounds (4-3) beat the Jaguars (3-6). Macy Smith led TCP with 20 points.