Small school roundup: Tanner Cummings leads Lakeside boys in Yakima; Tenice Waters paces Reardan girls in home Lions Club tourney

From staff reports

Roundup of Saturday’s high school basketball action from across Eastern Washington.

All games nonleague.

Boys

Lakeside 52, Tenino 39: Tanner Cummings scored 17 points and the Eagles (5-4) beat the Beavers (2-9) in the SunDome Shootout in Yakima. Austin Gonia scored 13 points for Tenino.

Riverside 70, Brewster 40: The Rams (6-2) beat the Bears (1-7) in the SunDome Shootout in Yakima. Details were unavailable.

Medical Lake 59, Kettle Falls 45: Gabe Smith scored 24 points and the Cardinals (6-3) defeated the Bulldogs (1-5) in the Eagle Holiday Classic. Talan Fisher scored 25 points for Kettle Falls.

Mabton 82, Colville 65: Manuel Birueta scored 19 points and the Vikings (7-3) defeated the Crimson Hawks (3-5) in the Eagle Holiday Classic. Parker Darnold scored 29 points for the Colville.

Freeman 60, Logos 31: Finn LaPointe scored 18 points and the host Scotties (5-2) defeated the Knights (4-3) in the Greg Larson Memorial Tournament. Seamus Wilson scored 20 points for the Logos.

Liberty 78, White Swan 56: The Lancers (3-6) beat the Cougars (2-8) in the Greg Larson Memorial Tournament at Freeman HS. Details were unavailable.

Bonners Ferry 66, Reardan 57: Asher Williams scored 32 points and the Badgers (7-0) beat the host Screaming Eagles (8-1) in the 78th Annual Reardan Lions Club Christmas Tournament. Rysen Soliday and Jakari Singleton led Reardan with 13 points apiece and Justin Vaughn added 12.

Almira/Coulee-Hartline 74, Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 47: Josh Booker scored 20 points and the Warriors (7-1) defeated the visiting Broncos (4-5). Brody Boness scored 17, Zack Klein added 16 for LRS.

Girls

Reardan 59, Bonners Ferry 53: Tenice Waters scored 24 points and the Screaming Eagles (8-1) defeated the visiting Badgers (7-5) in the 78th Annual Reardan Lions Club Christmas Tournament. Taren Bateman led Bonners Ferry with 23 points.

Lakeside 63, Lake Roosevelt 34: Macy Cummings scored 22 points and the Eagles (6-3) beat the Raiders (5-5) in the 78th Annual Reardan Lions Club Christmas Tournament. Kenzie Brown scored 11 points for Lake Roosevelt.

Northport 51, Riverside 49: Olivia Stark scored 14 points and the Mustangs (3-5) narrowly beat the Rams (0-9) in the SunDome Shootout in Yakima. Kaylee Winterroth led Riverside with 18 points.

Freeman 56, White Swan 21: Rylee Russell scored 27 points and the visiting Scotties (5-2) beat the Cougars (3-6) in the Greg Larson Memorial Tournament. Kamiya Jackson scored seven points for White Swan.

Liberty 58, Kellogg 19: Kendall Denny scored 16 points, Molly Domrese added 10 and the Lancers (6-3) defeated the Wildcats (3-5) in the Greg Larson Memorial Tournament at Freeman HS. Jordyn Stutzke, Aubree Groth scored six points apiece for Kellogg.

Kettle Falls 35, Medical Lake 30: Ella Johnson scored 21 points and the Bulldogs (3-4) beat the Cardinals (3-5) in the Eagle Holiday Classic. Addison Hammel led Medical Lake with nine points.

Naches Valley 73, Northwest Christian 57: Ellie Bost scored 29 points, Maddy Jewett added 16 and Rangers (5-2) beat the Crusaders (6-4) in the Eagle Holiday Classic. Mackenzie Prince led NWC with 16 points.

Republic 57, Chewelah 34: Ember Berndt scored 26 points and the Tigers (6-1) beat the visiting Cougars (0-5). Bindi Bennett scored 13 points for Chewelah.