75-year-old pedestrian killed in Airway Heights crash

A 75-year-old Medical Lake woman was killed after being struck by a vehicle Saturday evening near Airway Heights.

William Collins, 68, of Medical Lake, was driving west in a Buick Century on U.S. Highway 2. At around 6:30 p.m., his vehicle hit pedestrian Roberta Isaacson, who entered the roadway 2 miles west of Airway Heights, according to a Washington State Patrol news memo.

Isaacson died at the scene, and troopers notified next of kin.

WSP determined drugs or alcohol were not involved in the collision.

Collins was uninjured, his car sustaining some damage.