Concert review: Sold-out Big Dipper showcases two young Idaho bands, return of Shady Angels for an energetic, unforgettable night of music

By Jordan Tolley-Turner The Spokesman-Review

The Big Dipper saw a sold-out crowd drawn to the venue Saturday night by three (relatively) local bands – one of which making a heavily anticipated return.

When She Dreams, a Post Falls band new to me, started out the evening at the iconic Spokane venue with a sound that immediately caught my attention. With a beautifully nostalgic vibe created by indie-esque licks, lyrics of longing and an overall sound reminiscent of the 2000s Midwest emo movement, I thoroughly enjoyed this trip to a past not all that far away.

I was also pleasantly surprised to see the lead singer playing an acoustic guitar, which is not common in the local rock scene here.

The lead singer’s raw vocals pulled the band’s sentimental sound together. I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again, the Big Dipper was made for music like this, and it’s difficult to imagine it in any other type of venue (besides a garage, maybe).

Sølace was next up – another Idaho band, except one I had seen before. Over the summer, my first impression of the group was solid. With bands in this grungy, bass and feedback heavy style it is just about necessary to be a little “rough around the edges,” and they do it well. The group sounded well-grounded then, but I can absolutely say they sound even better now.

As a collective, Sølace is tight, and the trio is well-rounded as musicians. Sort of reminiscent to the transformation I witnessed with the headlining band on the bill, they’ve managed to play loose and free while simultaneously sticking to their guns – those of the punk and heavier kind.

Also, any lead singer/guitarist that calls their mom mid-show is one I can respect. I can also appreciate slightly teasing the intro of “Smells Like Teen Spirit” just to lead into their own song – some comedy and self-awareness within your own genre is nice to see.

And finally, Shady Angels rounded out the already impressive night in the venue they’ve come to call home.

As lead singer Brayden Moore put it afterward, “That might have been our best show.” And I’m inclined to agree.

Shady Angels returned to Spokane after about three months of questions. In September, the local staple had called it quits, mostly due to college separating them. But why let such a good thing go?

They’ve played in Seattle and Bellingham a handful of times since late September, but this was their first show back home, and they played to an absolutely packed and energetic crowd.

The same can be said for the band. For three years, they’ve been steadily evolving as a group, but Saturday night was simply a step above. From being as tight and in-time as can be, to letting their instruments truly do the talking, the show came across as impressively effortless while simultaneously emitting an energy I frankly don’t see very often – the kind that reminds a concertgoer why they buy a ticket.

Maybe it was the time away, but nonetheless, Shady Angels proved why they’re one of Spokane’s best while taking their own level of performance up another notch.