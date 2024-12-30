Difference Makers: Webb’s Slough boat race invigorates town of St. John

ST. JOHN, Wash. – For two weekends a summer, crowds descend upon this out-of-the-way Palouse town to witness high-speed boating action.

Yet there isn’t a major water body here among the rolling wheat hills. Rather, it was an audacious vision that carved a narrow track of intertwining figure eights into a hayfield nearly two decades ago.

Matt and Amanda Webb had just bought an alfalfa farm west of town when a couple of local farmers who were involved in sprint boating mentioned they wished there was a track in Eastern Washington.

“I was basically like, ‘Hey, let’s do it in St. John,’ ” Matt said.

The team motorsport involves a navigator signaling to the driver with hand motions through complicated hairpin turns at speeds as fast as 80 mph. The Webbs had never seen such a race, but Matt could see the track layout like the Field of Dreams, tucked into a natural amphitheater below a loess hill.

“The whole community got behind Matt and helped him dig the track,” said Donald Smith, a farmer near St. John who was one of the original racers. “It’s been amazing the way it has all worked out.”

The ditch track 3 feet deep was finished before they finally saw a race in the Tri-Cities. They hosted their first race a few weeks later in July 2007. Webb’s Slough was born.

The race was a success, drawing competitors and spectators both regionally and internationally. It has continued to grow since then: Altogether, they have hosted 33 races.

The track stays the same year-to-year, but the pathway through the course changes each event. Teams don’t see the course map until the night before, making every race a unique challenge.

Boats often miss turns, skid across the grass and sometimes flip over.

The Webbs abstain from racing to maintain neutrality and focus on running the event.

“I’m too chicken,” Amanda said.

The race has expanded into a four-day weekend with RV camping on -site, and other activities like golf and cornhole tournaments.

It’s still a mom-and-pop shop, with Amanda and Matt dividing responsibilities evenly along with their three teenagers. But over 100 volunteers help make it happen. Clubs and churches raise funds with activities like helping with parking and running a donation-based shuttle. The volunteer fire department raises money with a barbecue.

Supporting the community was always at the heart of the idea.

“Matt wanted to bring something to the community that wasn’t reliant on the price of wheat,” Amanda said.

Matt’s older brother Mike Webb, who runs the old family grocery store Empire Foods with their mother, Marilyn Webb, said the event brings lots of extra business to town, as well as support for organizations.

“It has really a big impact on our community,” said Mike, who also happens to be the mayor. “It’s a good thing.”

Beyond financial support, it also rallied a sense of community pride by showcasing the town and giving residents an opportunity to work together for a common cause.

“It’s rural America and trying to make something,” Matt said.

He is the longtime president of the St. John Community Club, which raises money throughout the year to support the fairgrounds and community building.

In-person gatherings, whether at Webb’s Slough or the fair or at birthdays and baby showers held at the community building, are especially important after the pandemic, said Amanda, who grew up on a cattle ranch outside Cheney.

“In a small town, you are raised to volunteer and help out,” Matt said.

Next summer’s sprint boat race dates are June 21 and Aug. 23.