Gonzaga women turn up defense in second half, beat Pepperdine 75-54

By Greg Lee The Spokesman-Review

Lisa Fortier isn’t looking for perfection.

That would be an unrealistic expectation with her Gonzaga basketball team this season. But in a word, Fortier’s Bulldogs were better Monday.

Small victories coupled with on-court wins will suffice at the moment.

Showing glimpses of its potential, Gonzaga was too much for the Pepperdine Waves as the Zags pulled away 75-54 in a West Coast Conference game before 5,165 at McCarthey Athletic Center.

Two days after blowing a double-digit lead and losing in overtime for a second time this season, Gonzaga moved to 7-8 overall and 2-2 in the WCC.

A 10-0 surge to open the fourth quarter – which included 3-pointers from Bree Salenbien, who made her season debut, and Allie Turner – sparked the final spurt that gave the home crowd hope that the Zags can make a meaningful run this season.

A 9-foot bank shot from fifth-year forward Yvonne Ejim gave Gonzaga its biggest lead at 70-46 with 5 minutes, 8 seconds remaining.

“We’re really good,” Fortier said. “We are just having a hard time being really good for 40 minutes or whatever the entirety of the game. I don’t know exactly why we lose focus. I just think some of (the players) having been in that scenario before.”

Sophomore guard Claire O’Connor scored seven of Gonzaga’s first nine points. After Pepperdine (5-7, 0-3) pulled within 11-9, the Zags settled in, and the Waves couldn’t counter.

UConn transfer guard Ines Bettencourt, a starter earlier before an ankle injury, came off the bench to give the Zags a nice lift. She hit two 3-pointers late in the first quarter, and Gonzaga led 23-14 going into the second period.

Salenbien, a McCarthey favorite who has fought back from a third knee surgery, thrilled the crowd with 5 points including a 3-pointer in seven minutes.

Showing no fear, Salenbien took a tipped outlet pass from Ejim and drove to the basket, but was fouled hard and tumbled to the court. You could hear the crowd hold a collective breath before Salenbien got to her feet.

Five unforced turnovers kept the Zags from pulling away earlier, but they went into halftime ahead 39-31.

Pepperdine’s Ella Brubaker found herself alone behind the 3-point line against Gonzaga’s zone and scored 16 points in the first half. But she was accounted for in the second half, scoring just 1 point and taking just two shots.

A steal and a layup from Bettencourt put Gonzaga ahead 51-40 with 3:04 left in the third.

The Zags led 56-43 going into the fourth.

“As a healthy team we’re good enough to beat a lot of people,” Fortier said. “It’s just we have to play like it for longer (stretches).”

Ejim led with 23 points on 9-of-15 shooting and eight rebounds, moving to second all-time in rebounding. It was Ejim’s 57th consecutive game scoring in double figures.

Bettencourt had 14 points, three steals and two assists and O’Connor had 11 points and nine rebounds. Turner, who took no shots in the first half, had nine points and five assists.

“A little bit of a confidence boost for us,” Ejim said. “I know every day we want to get better and we came out with a blast, so that really helped us.”

Bettencourt said she had a defensive mindset thanks to encouragement from Fortier.

“Coach Lisa was telling me this week that I’ve been bringing a lot of defensive energy,” Bettencourt said. “So I just put it in the game and it helped us out.”

Gonzaga plays its third of four games in a week Thursday when it travels to previously unbeaten Portland. Oregon State (6-8, 2-1) knocked off the Pilots (14-1, 3-1) 76-72 in overtime Monday.

“We got better Saturday (against Oregon State),” Fortier said. “We just didn’t finish. … (Portland) is pretty good. They’re kind of in a similar situation to us last year. They’ve got a lot of veterans who know how to play. They’re going to be tough.”

Gonzaga returns home Saturday against Santa Clara.