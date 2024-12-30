GSL roundup: Luke Gisolo leads University boys in Arizona; Eden Sander lifts Central Valley girls at Eagle Holiday Tournament

From staff reports

Roundup of Monday’s Greater Spokane League boys and girls basketball action.

All games nonleague.

Boys

Gonzaga Prep 55, Casa Roble (CA) 38: Jack Pierce and Brogan Howell scored 12 points apiece and the Bullpups (8-2) beat the Rams (12-3) in the third-place game at the Punahou Invitational at Punahou High School in Honolulu, Hawaii.

University 58, Colony (AK) 51: Luke Gisolo scored 18 points, Brady Bell added 16 and the Titans (1-7) beat the Knights (3-2) in a consolation game at the Cactus Jam in Phoenix, Arizona. Leyton Lockard led Colony with 17 points.

Moses Lake 77, Shadle Park 69: Brady Jay led five in double figures with 17 points and the Mavericks (6-5) beat the visiting Highlanders (2-7). Jacob Boston led Shadle with 19 points and Carter Lund added 12.

Lake City 64, North Central 46: Reese Strain and Jordan Carlson scored 20 points apiece and the visiting Timberwolves (8-7) beat the Wolfpack (8-2) in a nonleague game on Monday. Isaac Williams led NC with 17 points.

Eagle Holiday Classic

Kettle Falls 53, East Valley 44: Talan Fisher scored 17 points, Troy Hooper and Mace Thivierge added 15 apiece and the Bulldogs (2-5) beat the Knights (1-7). Isaiah Beasley led East Valley with 13 points.

Northwest Christian 70, Deer Park 27: Avi West scored 19 points, Caleb Grant added 13 and the Crusaders (5-2) beat the Stags (4-1).

West Valley 45, Sunnyside 43: Nathan Zettle scored 26 points, Will Busse added 11 and the Eagles (7-1) edged the Grizzlies (3-6). Aiden Sanchez led Sunnyside with 26 points.

Colfax 68, Rogers 47: Jacye Kelly scored 25 points, Adrik Jenkin added 20 and the Bulldogs (7-1) beat the Pirates (2-5). Treshon Green led Rogers with 15 points; Daeante Bedford and Kayoni Yoeun added 11 piece.

Pullman 64, St. George’s 52: Daniel Kwon scored 19 points, Cade Rogers added 13 and the Greyhounds (5-3) beat the Dragons (5-4). Mason Zarlingo led St. George’s with 18 points.

Girls

Eagle Holiday Classic

Central Valley 65, Post Falls 20: Eden Sander scored 23 points, Brynn McGaughy added 14 and the Bears (8-0) beat the Trojans (4-9).

Mt. Spokane 63, Pullman 40: Sloane Gardner scored 20 points, Dakota Wyss added 14 and the Wildcats (4-5) downed the Greyhounds (4-4). Grace Kuhle led Pullman with 18 points.

Northwest Christian 58, Cheney 33: Macey Shamblin scored 20 points and the Crusaders (6-2) topped the Blackhawks (4-5). Kaylee Kohlmann led Cheney with eight points.

Shadle Park 54, Newport 37: Makenzie Fager and Tameira Thompson scored 18 points apiece and the Highlanders (4-5) beat the Grizzlies (2-5). Emma Crabtree led Newport with 10 points.

Kettle Falls 50, East Valley 27: Ella Johnson scored 27 points and the Bulldogs (4-4) beat the Knights (2-6). Weather Salinas Taylor led East Valley with eight points.

St. George’s 47, West Valley 32: Dez Manuel scored 24 points and the Dragons (4-5) beat the Eagles (5-3). Willow Burrill led West Valley with 11 points.

Riverside 57, Rogers 56: Kaylee Winterroth scored 28 points and the Rams (1-9) edged the Pirates (1-6). Zaquiyah Tomeo and Hayley Ying led Rogers with 13 points apiece.