Numerica Credit Union offers five days of free activities for families cash-strapped by holidays

The holidays may be a special time for families, but they’re also expensive. With Christmas over and New Year’s Day on the horizon, Numerica Credit Union is hosting free activities for the next five days for families with kids of all ages.

Free ice skating, hockey tickets, movies and messy fun offer an opportunity to keep the season feeling festive without breaking the bank, both in the Spokane area and in North Idaho.

Spokane area

On Tuesday, 135 people will be given free tickets starting at 11 a.m. to the Flight 509 video arcade in Spokane Valley, featuring rope courses, laser tag and other activities.

On Wednesday, the Garland Theater will host free movie showings, including “Abominable” at 11 a.m., “Frozen” at 2 p.m., and “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” at 5 p.m.

On Thursday, the Numerica Skate Ribbon will open to free admission between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.

On Friday, the Mobius Discovery Center will host open play at no cost from 2 to 5 p.m.

On Saturday, Numerica will offer free tickets for a hockey game between the Spokane Chiefs and Kamloops Blazers that will be held at the Spokane Arena at 6:05 p.m. Up to four tickets will be available per family. Reservations are required, so those interested in the tickets will need to contact Numerica in advance.

North Idaho

On Tuesday, the Hayden Discount Cinema in Hayden will host free movie showings, including “Sonic the Hedgehog 3” at 9:30 a.m. and “Mufasa: The Lion King” at 2 p.m.

On Wednesday, the Triple Play Family Fun Park in Hayden Lake will open its Raptor Reef Indoor Waterpark to families for free for the first 350 people who arrive after 10 a.m.

On Thursday, the CDA on Ice skating rink in Coeur d’Alene will open to free admission between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.

On Friday, the Make It Messy! art center in Hayden will host open play at no cost from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The center offers messy, creative fun, and families are encouraged to wear clothes that can get paint on them.

Like Spokane-area families, North Idaho residents can reserve tickets for the hockey game between the Spokane Chiefs and Kamloops Blazers.