Prep roundup: Mt. Spokane boys clinch GSL 4A/3A title; Kayla Jones leads Ferris girls over NC

Roundup of Friday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and Eastern Washington.

Boys basketball 4A/3A

Mt. Spokane 81, Ridgeline 59: Ryan Lafferty scored 22 points, McKay Smith added 18 and the Wildcats (16-3, 8-1) defeated the visiting Falcons (14-5, 4-4).

Mt. Spokane clinched the GSL regular-season title and the top GSL 3A seed to the district tournament with the win.

Easton Amend led the Falcons with 14 points and Caden Andreas added 13.

Gonzaga Prep 73, Mead 59: Henry Sandberg scored 33 points and the visiting Bullpups (15-5, 6-2) beat the Panthers (9-10, 3-6). Gonzaga Prep is locked in as the GSL 4A top seed to the district tournament.

North Central 74, Ferris 55: JuJu Ervin scored 21 points, Jacori Ervin had 18 and Eli Williams added 16 and the visiting Wolfpack (14-5, 5-3) beat the Saxons (8-11, 3-5), who were paced by Dylan Skaife with 32 points.

NC retains a one-game lead over Ridgeline and a half-game lead over University for the second GSL 3A seed to the District 8 tournament with one game to play.

Cheney 50, University 43: Evan Stinson scored 24 points and the Blackhawks (9-10, 3-5) beat the visiting Titans (10-9, 5-4).

AJ Wolfe and Shane Skidmore scored 12 points apiece for University, which was held to 12 points in the first half.

Lewis and Clark 78, Central Valley 60: Brett Zimmerman scored 17 points and the visiting Tigers (12-7, 5-3) beat the Bears (1-17, 0-9). Orland Axton led CV with 13 points.

LC will be the GSL’s second seed to the 4A district tournament; CV will be the third seed.

2A

West Valley 61, Rogers 54 (OT): Parker Munns scored 29 points, Ben Fried had 21 and the Eagles (16-2, 6-2) beat the visiting Pirates (11-5, 5-2) in overtime to split the season series. Brady Krebs led Rogers with 15 points.

Pullman 66, Clarkston 44: Champ Powaukee scored 19 points and the visiting Greyhounds (14-4, 8-0) beat the Bantams (8-10, 2-5). Niko Ah Hi scored 11 points for Clarkston.

Shadle Park 53, East Valley 32: The Highlanders (6-11, 1-7) beat the visiting Knights (3-14, 0-7).

Girls basketball 4A/3A

Central Valley 62, Lewis and Clark 48: The Bears (14-6, 7-2) beat the visiting Tigers (9-10, 3-5). CV will be the second GSL 4A seed to the district tournament starting next week; LC will be the No. 3 seed.

Ridgeline 53, Mt. Spokane 47: Emma Myers scored 18 points and the visiting Falcons (10-9, 5-4) beat the Wildcats (4-15, 2-7), who were led by Slone Gardner with 20 points. Ridgeline is tied with Ferris for the second GSL 3A seed to districts.

University 65, Cheney 36: Julianna Jeross scored 12 points, Kailee Altenader added 10 and the visiting Titans (9-10, 4-5) beat the Blackhawks (4-15, 0-8). Kayelee Kohlman led Cheney with 12 points.

Ferris 58, North Central 34: Kayla Jones scored 27 points and the Saxons (10-8, 5-3) beat the visiting Wolfpack (2-17, 0-8). Marlee Schoeffler led NC with nine points.

2A

Clarkston 86, Pullman 30: Alahondra Perez scored 18 points and the Bantams (19-0, 8-0) beat the visiting Greyhounds (6-12, 5-3) to clinch the league title. Ryli Bednar scored eight points for Pullman.

West Valley 52, Rogers 35: Chloe Deharo scored 31 points and the Eagles (10-8, 6-2) beat the visiting Pirates (3-14, 1-7). Emily Peabody led Rogers with 24 points.

Shadle Park 49, East Valley 40: Makenzie Fager scored 15 points and the Highlanders (5-13, 4-4) beat the visiting Knights (0-18, 0-8). Abby Moore scored 14 points for EV.

Idaho

Lake City 62, Lewiston 34: Avery Waddington scored 20 points and the No. 1-ranked Timberwolves (21-1) beat the Bengals (7-15) in a 5A District 1-2 first-round game. Reese DeGroot led Lewiston with 15 points.

Lake City will face defending state champion Coeur d’Alene, a 62-34 winner over Post Falls, in the title game on Tuesday.

Wrestling

Girls 4A/3A subregional: University standout Libby Roberts began her quest for a third straight state title with a trio of pins to win the 105-pound bracket at the MCC/GSL 4A/3A district tournament at Hanford High School in Richland.

Roberts, a junior for the Titans, notched all of her falls in the first round, capped by a pin of Cheney’s Gizzell Ramos in 1 minute, 10 seconds in the title match.

The Mead duo of junior Taylor Pascua and freshman Raenah Smith also claimed district titles at 100 and 120 pounds, respectively.

Sixteen GSL wrestlers earned top-five finishes and will advance to the Region 4 state-qualifying tournament next Saturday in Sunnyside.