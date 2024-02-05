Idaho builds momentum with 61-45 win over Sacramento State

From staff reports

New coach. Mostly new roster.

You figured the Idaho men’s basketball team would suffer growing pains this season.

But after winning their second straight game, the Vandals and first-year coach Alex Pribble seem to have found a groove.

E.J. Neal came off the bench for 15 points, Kyson Rose scored 14 points and Julius Mims added 10 points and eight rebounds and the Vandals defense clamped down on Sacramento State on Monday night and beat the Hornets 61-45 in Sacramento.

Two nights after upsetting Montana State, Idaho (9-14, 3-7 Big Sky) held Sac State (6-17, 2-8) to 32.6 percent shooting and forced 14 turnovers in beating the Hornets for the second time this season.

Trailing 8-7 early, Idaho responded with a 29-12 run to close the first half, capped by Kyson Rose’s three-point play with five seconds left. The UI lead never got smaller than 13 the rest of the way.

Idaho faces Big Sky Conference leader Eastern Washington on Saturday in Cheney.

Women

Idaho 70, Sacramento State 64: Kennedy Johnson scored 21 points, Sarah Schmitt had 14 and Asha Phillips 12 as the Vandals (11-11, 4-6) beat the Hornets (2-19, 1-9) in Moscow.

Johnson converted 7 of 17 from the floor and finished with seven rebounds. Schmitt and Phillips also grabbed seven rebounds apiece for Idaho. The Vandals led by 14 entering the fourth quarter and by nine after two Schmitt foul shots with 34 seconds left.