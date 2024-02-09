The Spokesman-Review Newspaper
Spokane Falls Music Educators Association announces Solo & Ensemble Regional Music Festival winners

From staff reports

The Spokane Falls Music Educators Association hosted its Solo & Ensemble Regional Music Festival on Feb. 3 at Rogers High School. The following musicians won in their division and will be participating in the WMEA/WIAA Music State Competition. The state competition will be April 26 and 27 at Central Washington University.

Flute/Piccolo: Michelle Chen, Ferris High School

Oboe/English Horn: Isaac Ojennus, Mead High School

Bassoon: Ashley Conner, Mead High School

Clarinet: James Fischer, Ferris High School

Soprano/Alto Saxophone: Abigail DeWinter, Mead High School

Tenor/Baritone Saxophone: Carson Johnson, Ferris High School

Trumpet/Cornet: Sylvie Manz, Lewis and Clark High School

French Horn: Nathan Waitt, Shadle Park High School

Trombone: Sawyer Peterson, Mt. Spokane High School

Tuba: Dylan Aagaard, Lewis and Clark High School

Euphonium/Baritone: Sawyer Peterson, Mt. Spokane High School

Snare Drum: Charles Meyersberg, Ferris High School

Mallets: Charles Meyersberg, Ferris High School

Timpani: Charles Meyersberg, Ferris High School

Multiple Percussion: Toby Lee, Ferris High School

Violin: Noah Eddy, Lewis and Clark High School

Viola: Max Sweeney, Ferris High School

Cello: Sabrina Wang, Lewis and Clark High School

String Bass: Henry Klesch, Lewis and Clark High School

Soprano Voice: Eliana Starbuck, Ferris High School

Soprano Voice: Hannah Stoddard, Ferris High School

Mezzo-Soprano Voice: Ella Fowler, Ferris High School

Alto Voice: Maile Esperas, Ferris High School

Tenor Voice: Brayden Dunn, Ferris High School

Baritone Voice: Orion Chase, Ferris High School

Bass Voice: Erik Olson, Ferris High School

Piano: Tom Li, Lewis and Clark High School

Composition: Melody Hough, Ferris High School

Large Woodwind Ensemble: Dark Side of the City, Mead High School

Small Woodwind Ensemble: LCHS Saxophone Quartet 1, Lewis and Clark High School

Large Brass Ensemble: Synergy Horn Choir, Mead High School

Small Brass Ensemble: Mountaineers, Mead High School

Large Percussion Ensemble: Ferris Advanced Percussion, Ferris High School

Small Percussion Ensemble: Ferris Mallet Duo, Ferris High School

Large String Ensemble: Mead HS Chamber Orchestra, Mead High School

Small String Ensemble: Fourte, Lewis and Clark High School

Soprano/Mezzo/Alto Vocal Large Ensemble: Canterbury Belles, Ferris High School

Soprano/Mezzo/Alto Vocal Small Ensemble: Soprano x2, Ferris High School

Mixed Vocal Large Ensemble: St. George’s Chamber Choir, St. George’s School

Mixed Vocal Small Ensemble: Abathan, Ferris High School

Tenor/Baritone/Bass Vocal Large Ensemble: Saxon Knights, Ferris High School

Tenor/Baritone/Bass Vocal Small Ensemble: The Three Handsome Men, Ferris High School