Spokane Falls Music Educators Association announces Solo & Ensemble Regional Music Festival winners
From staff reports
The Spokane Falls Music Educators Association hosted its Solo & Ensemble Regional Music Festival on Feb. 3 at Rogers High School. The following musicians won in their division and will be participating in the WMEA/WIAA Music State Competition. The state competition will be April 26 and 27 at Central Washington University.
Flute/Piccolo: Michelle Chen, Ferris High School
Oboe/English Horn: Isaac Ojennus, Mead High School
Bassoon: Ashley Conner, Mead High School
Clarinet: James Fischer, Ferris High School
Soprano/Alto Saxophone: Abigail DeWinter, Mead High School
Tenor/Baritone Saxophone: Carson Johnson, Ferris High School
Trumpet/Cornet: Sylvie Manz, Lewis and Clark High School
French Horn: Nathan Waitt, Shadle Park High School
Trombone: Sawyer Peterson, Mt. Spokane High School
Tuba: Dylan Aagaard, Lewis and Clark High School
Euphonium/Baritone: Sawyer Peterson, Mt. Spokane High School
Snare Drum: Charles Meyersberg, Ferris High School
Mallets: Charles Meyersberg, Ferris High School
Timpani: Charles Meyersberg, Ferris High School
Multiple Percussion: Toby Lee, Ferris High School
Violin: Noah Eddy, Lewis and Clark High School
Viola: Max Sweeney, Ferris High School
Cello: Sabrina Wang, Lewis and Clark High School
String Bass: Henry Klesch, Lewis and Clark High School
Soprano Voice: Eliana Starbuck, Ferris High School
Soprano Voice: Hannah Stoddard, Ferris High School
Mezzo-Soprano Voice: Ella Fowler, Ferris High School
Alto Voice: Maile Esperas, Ferris High School
Tenor Voice: Brayden Dunn, Ferris High School
Baritone Voice: Orion Chase, Ferris High School
Bass Voice: Erik Olson, Ferris High School
Piano: Tom Li, Lewis and Clark High School
Composition: Melody Hough, Ferris High School
Large Woodwind Ensemble: Dark Side of the City, Mead High School
Small Woodwind Ensemble: LCHS Saxophone Quartet 1, Lewis and Clark High School
Large Brass Ensemble: Synergy Horn Choir, Mead High School
Small Brass Ensemble: Mountaineers, Mead High School
Large Percussion Ensemble: Ferris Advanced Percussion, Ferris High School
Small Percussion Ensemble: Ferris Mallet Duo, Ferris High School
Large String Ensemble: Mead HS Chamber Orchestra, Mead High School
Small String Ensemble: Fourte, Lewis and Clark High School
Soprano/Mezzo/Alto Vocal Large Ensemble: Canterbury Belles, Ferris High School
Soprano/Mezzo/Alto Vocal Small Ensemble: Soprano x2, Ferris High School
Mixed Vocal Large Ensemble: St. George’s Chamber Choir, St. George’s School
Mixed Vocal Small Ensemble: Abathan, Ferris High School
Tenor/Baritone/Bass Vocal Large Ensemble: Saxon Knights, Ferris High School
Tenor/Baritone/Bass Vocal Small Ensemble: The Three Handsome Men, Ferris High School