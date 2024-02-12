This week’s road work in Spokane

Here’s an overview of construction work in Spokane to watch out for this week.

City ClosuresWall Street will close between Spokane Falls Boulevard and Main Avenue on Tuesday for Avista Utilities work.

The northbound lane of Crestline Steet from Rowan to Joseph avenues is closed through Feb. 19 for work by TDS Metrocom.

Panorama Drive is closed from Strong Road to Palm Place through Feb. 26.

Southeast Boulevard’s southbound lane remains closed between 13th and 14th avenues through Feb. 29 for Sefnco Communications work.

Mountain LTD and Fatbeam LLC work will cause lane closures at various points on the following streets through March 2: Division Street, Boone Avenue, Washington Street, Howard Street, Post Street, Monroe Street, Francis Avenue, Wellesley Avenue, Driscoll Boulevard, Alberta Street, Northwest Boulevard, TJ Meenach Drive, Mission Avenue, Indiana Avenue and Maxwell Avenue.

Strong Road’s eastbound lane remains closed between Nettleton Court and Oak Street through March 18.

Starting Friday through March 1, Ermina Avenue will be closed from Green Street to South Riverton Avenue, for work that will take place from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m. each night as part of the North Spokane Corridor river crossing.

County ClosuresNortheast of Airway Heights, Euclid Road between Hayford and Old Trails roads is closed through March 29.

Southwest of Spokane, Richland Road between Strawberry and Blackberry streets, Barberry Street between Blackberry Street and Fruitvale Road, and January Drive between Fruitvale Road and West Terrace Street will all be closed through Feb. 1, 2025, for the construction of a storm sewer system.