The Spokesman-Review Newspaper
The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review
Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Current Temperature
32°F
Current Conditions
Clear sky
View complete weather report
Subscribe now

Man shot by police in downtown Spokane Monday dies in hospital

Officers are shown on the scene of a police shooting on Howard Street Monday, Feb. 12, 2024, in downtown Spokane. (DAN PELLE/THE SPOKESMAN-REVIEW)
By Alexandra Duggan alexandrad@spokesman.com(509) 459-5469

A man who was shot by Spokane police Monday afternoon while police say he was threatening people with a knife died in the hospital, according to the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office.

The 34-year-old man was suicidal, brandishing a knife and threatening bystanders while walking down Riverside Avenue and Howard Street, according to interim Spokane Police Chief Justin Lundgren. Police deployed stun guns three times but could not subdue him.

The man, who has not been identified by the Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office, was shot by police and then transported to the hospital where he died. The Spokane Independent Investigative Response Team is investigating the shooting, with the lead agency being the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office.