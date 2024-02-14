42-year-old sex offender charged with raping, choking, threatening 20-year-old woman in Spokane Valley

A 42-year-old registered sex offender was arrested this week in the Tri-Cities after police say he raped, choked and threatened a 20-year-old woman last week at a Spokane Valley hotel.

Gregory Boris, of Kennewick, was charged with second-degree rape, second-degree assault, strangulation with sexual motivation and harassment with threats to kill.

Spokane Valley deputies responded to a reported rape at about 11:20 p.m. Feb. 5, according to a Spokane Valley police news release. An employee of a store near Sprague Avenue and Pines Road called to report a woman entered the store asking for help and saying she had been raped.

The suspect fled from the parking lot of the store in a white van before their arrival, police said.

Detectives learned the victim had been friends with Boris for at least a year before the alleged sexual assault.

Detectives were advised Monday Boris was arrested in the Tri-Cities by the Benton County Sheriff’s Office and U.S. Marshals Service on the warrant issued for the Spokane Valley attack.

Boris made his first appearance Wednesday in Spokane County Superior Court where Judge Annette Plese set Boris’ bond at $500,000.

Boris remained in Spokane County Jail Wednesday night and is set for an arraignment Feb. 23.

Police are investigating, and additional charges are possible.