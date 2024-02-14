The Spokesman-Review Newspaper
Love Story: Sarah and David James, who met as science teachers, always had the perfect chemistry

Sarah and David James met at a Halloween party where David dressed up as Bill Nye the Science Guy, which was fitting because he became a science teacher. Sarah was dressed as Ms. Frizzle from “The Magic School Bus.” She also became a teacher and they have been together about 15 years. (Jesse Tinsley/THE SPOKESMAN-REVI)
By Sarah and David James

We both started our careers as teachers.

Our first year teaching, we met when we both attended the same Halloween party at a friend’s house.

David was a science teacher and dressed up as Bill Nye the Science Guy. Sarah was a math teacher and dressed up as Ms. Frizzle from the kids show “The Magic School Bus.”

People say we had instant chemistry, and we ended up getting married six years later – on Halloween night!