Love Story: Sarah and David James, who met as science teachers, always had the perfect chemistry

By Sarah and David James

We both started our careers as teachers.

Our first year teaching, we met when we both attended the same Halloween party at a friend’s house.

David was a science teacher and dressed up as Bill Nye the Science Guy. Sarah was a math teacher and dressed up as Ms. Frizzle from the kids show “The Magic School Bus.”

People say we had instant chemistry, and we ended up getting married six years later – on Halloween night!