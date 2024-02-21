Elz Tastes and Tea host to sourdough starter workshop
From staff reports
For those who love the smell and taste of homemade sourdough bread, but don’t have the time or knowledge to create a sourdough starter, baker Jenny Rader-Bakos has the perfect workshop.
Rader-Bakos will share tools, tips and storage options for feeding (and discarding) sourdough starters at 1 p.m. Sunday, March 10, at Elz Tastes and Tea behind Shari’s Restaurant off Sullivan Road and Valleyway Avenue in Spokane Valley.
By the workshop’s end, attendees will have created a sourdough naan bread to take home and enjoy that night.
“Sourdough doesn’t have to be hard or an inconvenience! I can save you money, and show you how to have a little fun along the way!” Rader-Bakos wrote on Facebook.
Baking materials, gloves and naan bread ingredients will be provided, and class attendees will leave the workshop with a sourdough starter in a jar and two dried starters in take-home bags.
Attendees must provide note-taking paper, an apron and a small mixing bowl.
The workshop costs $50, and RSVPs are required by March 6, with 24 seats available.
Payment is required to secure a spot, which can be done in-person at Elz Taste and Tea or online via Venmo @jenbakos or PayPal @mybotanicalbusiness.
More information on the event can be found on Facebook by searching Elz Taste and Tea and clicking on their Events tab.