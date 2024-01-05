Spokane Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer to step down Jan. 15

Spokane Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer will step down from his post on Jan. 15 after mutually agreeing with Mayor Lisa Brown to retire, according to a city press release.

Schaeffer will “assist with the transition” and remain in the department through the end of March while Assistant Fire Chief Tom Williams manages day-today operations. An interim fire chief will be appointed sometime in the near future.

Details about Schaeffer’s departure come a day after it was announced by Brown’s administration. At the time, they did not indicate whether he was retiring, resigning or being forced out by the newly elected mayor.

In Thursday’s press release, the city said the retirement comes as “Mayor Brown had plans to transition the role and after Chief Schaeffer had expressed his intention to retire to the previous administration and department leadership.”

Schaeffer has been Spokane’s Fire Chief since 2017. He had served as Assistant Fire Chief since 2005.

“It has been an honor to lead and serve alongside the exceptional individuals at the Spokane Fire Department over the past 20 years. The experiences gained and the relationships forged will forever be cherished. I look forward to seeing the SFD continue to thrive and set benchmarks in public safety and community service,” Schaeffer said in a statement.

He did not respond to an interview request Thursday.

In a statement, Brown called the outgoing Fire Chief a “dedicated public servant.”

“I thank him for his commitment to our community and wish him the best as he heads into retirement,” she said.