Spokane County adds additional public forums in Deer Park, Liberty Lake on comprehensive plan

Spokane County will have two additional opportunities to share their input on a plan that will guide growth, development and conservation in the region for the next few decades.

Two public forums were added in late June. One will take place at 2 p.m. June 11 at the Liberty Lake Municipal Library. The other is set for 2 p.m. June 18 at the Deer Park Library.

Other forums previously were announced. They are at:

• 2 p.m. Tuesday at the Cheney Public Library.

• 2 p.m. June 3 at the Medical Lake Public Library.

• 2 p.m. June 6 at the Spokane Valley Public Library.

The public forums also will be available via Zoom.

The Spokane County Commission and the county’s planning department have until 2026 to update the county’s comprehensive plan, as required by Washington’s Growth Management Act. As it continues to work on crafting the plan, the county is seeking community input at five public forums hosted at libraries across the region.

The Growth Management Act was passed in 1990 to guide planning for growth and development in the state, and to ensure natural areas are protected. It mandates local jurisdictions to set when and where development should occur in their area in comprehensive plans published once every seven years.

The comprehensive plan sets goals and guiding principles for just about everything that falls under the umbrella of potential growth. The city has split its plan into seven parts: land use, housing, capital facilities and utilities, rural lands, transportation, economic development and climate resiliency.