Prep roundup: Gonzaga Prep, Mead girls stay undefeated in league; Dylan Skaife goes for 40 in Ferris win over Ridgeline
Roundup of Friday’s high school basketball action from the Greater Spokane League and Northeast A.
Girls basketball 4A/3A
Gonzaga Prep 59, Central Valley 46: Gillian Bears scored 19 points, Olivia McIntyre and Aylah Cornwall added 17 and 14, respectively, and the Bullpups (12-3, 5-0) beat the visiting Bears (11-4, 4-1). Eden Sander led CV with 18 points.
Mead 72, University 34: Teryn Gardner scored 19 points to lead four in double figures and the visiting Panthers (15-1, 5-0) beat the Titans (5-10, 0-5). Gracie Wenkheimer scored 15 points on five 3-pointers, Reese Frederick scored 13 points and Addison Wells Morrison added 12.
Ridgeline 59, Ferris 34: Grace Sheridan scored 14 points and the Falcons (8-7, 3-2) beat the visiting Saxons (8-6, 3-1). Kayla Jones scored 13 points for Ferris.
Lewis and Clark 46, Cheney 33: Sadie Pierce scored 18 points and the visiting Tigers (9-6, 3-1) beat the Blackhawks (3-12, 0-5). Kiah Klauss led Cheney with eight points.
2A
West Valley 67, Shadle Park 44: Chloe Deharo scored 36 points and the visiting Eagles (7-7, 3-1) beat the Highlanders (3-11, 2-2). Tameira Thompson led Shadle Park with 16 points.
Pullman 48, Rogers 38: Grace Kuhle scored 15 points and the Greyhounds (4-10, 3-1) beat the visiting Pirates (2-10, 0-4). Angelica Cue-Leon led Rogers with 17 points.
Clarkston 84, East Valley 30: The visiting Bantams (14-0, 4-0) beat the Knights (0-14, 0-4). Details were unavailable.
1A
Deer Park 73, Newport 17: Brooklyn Coe scored 20 points and the Stags (16-0, 7-0) defeated the visiting Grizzlies (1-11, 0-7).
Lakeside 49, Freeman 38: Avery Haff scored 15 points and the Eagles (13-2, 6-1) beat the visiting Scotties (8-7, 3-4) at Eastern Washington University. Taylee Phelps scored a game-high 23 points for Freeman.
Colville 61, Riverside 37: Brook-Lynn Martin scored 15 points and the Crimson Hawks (10-4, 5-2) beat the visiting Rams (3-12, 1-6). Kaylee Winterroth scored 19 points for the Rams.
Boys basketball 4A/3A
Gonzaga Prep 74, Central Valley 46: Nate Christy scored 15 points, Dylynn Groves added 13 and the Bullpups (11-5, 3-2) beat the visiting Bears (1-13, 0-5). Orland Axton scored 15 points CV.
Ferris 60, Ridgeline 58: Dylan Skaife scored 40 points and the visiting Saxons (6-9, 1-3) beat the Falcons (11-4, 2-3). Caden Andreas led Ridgeline with 20 points.
Lewis and Clark 68, Cheney 60: Parker Pincock scored 19 points and the visiting Tigers (9-6, 2-2) beat the Blackhawks (7-8, 2-3). Evan Stinson scored 31 points for Cheney.
University 54, Mead 48: Shane Skidmore had 20 points, Jack Del Mese scored 17 and the Titans (9-6, 4-1) beat the visiting Panthers (8-7, 2-3). Karson Maze led Mead with 15 points.
2A
Clarkston 79, East Valley 46: Carter Steinwand scored 26 points, including 19 in the first half, and the visiting Bantams (7-6, 1-2) beat the Knights (3-11, 0-4). Nehemiah Harry scored 12 points for EV.
Pullman 58, Rogers 53: Champ Powaukee scored 22 points, Austin Hunt added 18 and the Greyhounds (10-4, 4-0) beat the visiting Pirates (8-3, 2-1). Aaron Kinsey led Rogers with 14 points.
West Valley 86, Shadle Park 34: The visiting Eagles (13-1, 3-1) beat the Highlanders (6-8, 1-3). Details were unavailable.
1A
Deer Park 49, Newport 45: Braylon Dean scored 15 points and the Stags (5-10, 2-5) beat the visiting Grizzlies (1-13, 1-6). Bubba Kinney scored 17 points for Newport.
Riverside 71, Colville 28: Jake Graham scored 19 points and the visiting Rams (10-4, 6-1) defeated the Crimson Hawks (2-12, 2-5). Spencer Boswell scored eight points for the Crimson Hawks.
Freeman 67, Lakeside 36: The Scotties (13-2, 7-0) beat the Eagles (5-10, 4-3) at Eastern Washington University. Details were unavailable.