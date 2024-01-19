Prep roundup: Gonzaga Prep, Mead girls stay undefeated in league; Dylan Skaife goes for 40 in Ferris win over Ridgeline

From staff reports

Roundup of Friday’s high school basketball action from the Greater Spokane League and Northeast A.

Girls basketball 4A/3A

Gonzaga Prep 59, Central Valley 46: Gillian Bears scored 19 points, Olivia McIntyre and Aylah Cornwall added 17 and 14, respectively, and the Bullpups (12-3, 5-0) beat the visiting Bears (11-4, 4-1). Eden Sander led CV with 18 points.

Mead 72, University 34: Teryn Gardner scored 19 points to lead four in double figures and the visiting Panthers (15-1, 5-0) beat the Titans (5-10, 0-5). Gracie Wenkheimer scored 15 points on five 3-pointers, Reese Frederick scored 13 points and Addison Wells Morrison added 12.

Ridgeline 59, Ferris 34: Grace Sheridan scored 14 points and the Falcons (8-7, 3-2) beat the visiting Saxons (8-6, 3-1). Kayla Jones scored 13 points for Ferris.

Lewis and Clark 46, Cheney 33: Sadie Pierce scored 18 points and the visiting Tigers (9-6, 3-1) beat the Blackhawks (3-12, 0-5). Kiah Klauss led Cheney with eight points.

2A

West Valley 67, Shadle Park 44: Chloe Deharo scored 36 points and the visiting Eagles (7-7, 3-1) beat the Highlanders (3-11, 2-2). Tameira Thompson led Shadle Park with 16 points.

Pullman 48, Rogers 38: Grace Kuhle scored 15 points and the Greyhounds (4-10, 3-1) beat the visiting Pirates (2-10, 0-4). Angelica Cue-Leon led Rogers with 17 points.

Clarkston 84, East Valley 30: The visiting Bantams (14-0, 4-0) beat the Knights (0-14, 0-4). Details were unavailable.

1A

Deer Park 73, Newport 17: Brooklyn Coe scored 20 points and the Stags (16-0, 7-0) defeated the visiting Grizzlies (1-11, 0-7).

Lakeside 49, Freeman 38: Avery Haff scored 15 points and the Eagles (13-2, 6-1) beat the visiting Scotties (8-7, 3-4) at Eastern Washington University. Taylee Phelps scored a game-high 23 points for Freeman.

Colville 61, Riverside 37: Brook-Lynn Martin scored 15 points and the Crimson Hawks (10-4, 5-2) beat the visiting Rams (3-12, 1-6). Kaylee Winterroth scored 19 points for the Rams.

Boys basketball 4A/3A

Gonzaga Prep 74, Central Valley 46: Nate Christy scored 15 points, Dylynn Groves added 13 and the Bullpups (11-5, 3-2) beat the visiting Bears (1-13, 0-5). Orland Axton scored 15 points CV.

Ferris 60, Ridgeline 58: Dylan Skaife scored 40 points and the visiting Saxons (6-9, 1-3) beat the Falcons (11-4, 2-3). Caden Andreas led Ridgeline with 20 points.

Lewis and Clark 68, Cheney 60: Parker Pincock scored 19 points and the visiting Tigers (9-6, 2-2) beat the Blackhawks (7-8, 2-3). Evan Stinson scored 31 points for Cheney.

University 54, Mead 48: Shane Skidmore had 20 points, Jack Del Mese scored 17 and the Titans (9-6, 4-1) beat the visiting Panthers (8-7, 2-3). Karson Maze led Mead with 15 points.

2A

Clarkston 79, East Valley 46: Carter Steinwand scored 26 points, including 19 in the first half, and the visiting Bantams (7-6, 1-2) beat the Knights (3-11, 0-4). Nehemiah Harry scored 12 points for EV.

Pullman 58, Rogers 53: Champ Powaukee scored 22 points, Austin Hunt added 18 and the Greyhounds (10-4, 4-0) beat the visiting Pirates (8-3, 2-1). Aaron Kinsey led Rogers with 14 points.

West Valley 86, Shadle Park 34: The visiting Eagles (13-1, 3-1) beat the Highlanders (6-8, 1-3). Details were unavailable.

1A

Deer Park 49, Newport 45: Braylon Dean scored 15 points and the Stags (5-10, 2-5) beat the visiting Grizzlies (1-13, 1-6). Bubba Kinney scored 17 points for Newport.

Riverside 71, Colville 28: Jake Graham scored 19 points and the visiting Rams (10-4, 6-1) defeated the Crimson Hawks (2-12, 2-5). Spencer Boswell scored eight points for the Crimson Hawks.

Freeman 67, Lakeside 36: The Scotties (13-2, 7-0) beat the Eagles (5-10, 4-3) at Eastern Washington University. Details were unavailable.