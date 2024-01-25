Prep roundup: Will Busse paces West Valley boys over Clarkston, Ryli Bednar leads Pullman girls past East Valley

From staff reports

Roundup of Thursday’s high school basketball and wrestling action from the Greater Spokane League.

Boys basketball 2A

West Valley 60, Clarkston 36: Will Busse scored 15 points, and the Eagles (14-2, 4-2) beat the visiting Bantams (8-7, 2-3). Carter Steinwand led Clarkston with 10.

Pullman 85, East Valley 49: Champ Powaukee recorded a triple-double, including 26 points, and the Greyhounds (12-4, 6-0) beat the visiting Knights (3-13, 0-6). David Layne led East Valley with 11 points. Daniel Kwon and Austin hunt added 12 apiece for Pullman.

2B

Colfax 65, Liberty 52: The Bulldogs (19-0, 12-0) beat the visiting Lancers (7-10, 5-6).

Girls basketball

2A

Pullman 53, East Valley 24: Ryli Bednar scored 23 points, and the Greyhounds (4-12, 3-3) beat the visiting Knights (0-16, 0-6).

Clarkston 69, West Valley 47: Kendall Wallace scored 15 points to lead four in double figures, and the visiting Bantams (16-0, 6-0) beat the Eagles (8-8, 4-2).

Chloe Deharo led WV with 24 points, and Willow Burrill added 10. Alahonda Perez scored 14 points, Ella Leavitt added 11 and Eloise Teasley scored 10 for Clarkston.

2B

Colfax 61, Liberty 42: Brynn McGaughy scored 27 points, Hailey Demler added 15 points and the Bulldogs (15-4, 12-0) beat the visiting Lancers (13-4, 9-2). Grace Grumbly led Liberty with 11.

Wrestling

University 71, Ridgeline 6: Libby Roberts (113 pounds), Calister Crosby (126), Caleb Burbank (138), Wyatt Crosby (144), Ryan Sulpizio (190) and Shane Swan (285) earned pins for the visiting Titans.

East Valley 41, Clarkston 41: Jase Plumb (106), Conner Nicholson (138), Logan Zitek (165), Devin Pierce (175) and Mikah Burkhart (215) earned pins for the visiting Knights, who won by tiebreaker. Colby Valdez (120), Gabe Weza (126), Dawson Bailey (132), Gage King (150), William Mosman (157) and Justyn Watters earned pins for the Bantams.

Ferris 39, Lewis and Clark 36: Willis Tomeo (113), Liam Ziegman (132) and Paul Cassel earned pins for the visiting Saxons. Kale Creekmore (144), Skye Martin (150), Samuel Evans (157), Bridger Cloninger (175), James Evans (190) and Mike Mann (215) earned pins for the Tigers.

Cheney 41, Gonzaga Prep 27: Juan Tercero (113), Aiden Carr (120), Ashton Shepard (138) and Trenton Moore (175) earned pins for the host Blackhawks. Lawrence Jackson (157), Noah Holman (165), William Jackson (190) and Hugues Niyonyishu (215) earned pins for the Bullpups.