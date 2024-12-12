Prep roundup: Madi Crowley paces Ridgeline girls over Post Falls; Mt. Spokane girls fall at Clarkston

From staff reports

Roundup of Thursday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League.

All games nonleague unless otherwise noted.

Girls basketball

Ridgeline 59, Post Falls 46: Madi Crowley scored 17 points, Habiba Adam added 12 and the Falcons (3-2) beat the visiting Trojans (2-8).

Ridgeline used a 15-8 third quarter run to pull away from its visitors. Myckenzee Mitley made five three-pointers and scored 25 points for Post Falls.

Clarkston 68, Mt. Spokane 60: Jaelyn McCormack-Marks, Joslyn McCormack-Marks and Lexi Villavicencio each scored 14 points and the Bantams (4-1) beat the visiting Wildcats (2-2).

Dakota Wyss made five three-pointers and scored 18 points for Mt. Spokane. Sloane Gardner had 17 and Abby Priddy added 15 for the Wildcats.

East Valley 52, Asotin 22: Weather Salinas-Taylor scored 23 points and the visiting Knights (1-2) beat the Panthers (1-2).

Boys basketball

Post Falls 68, Ridgeline 29: Jaxon Lysne scored 14 points and the visiting Trojans (2-3) beat the Falcons (1-2). Brayden Allen led Ridgeline with 15 points.