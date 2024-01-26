No. 11 USC women build early lead to snap Washington State’s win streak 70-62

From staff reports

LOS ANGELES – An 18-point halftime deficit was too much to overcome for the Washington State Cougars, who attempted to rally late but fell short in a Pac-12 women’s basketball matchup against 11th-ranked Southern California.

The Trojans held off the Cougs 70-62 on Friday evening at the Galen Center.

USC (14-3, 4-3 Pac-12) built a nine-point lead at the end of the first quarter and extended its advantage to 43-25 at halftime. WSU (14-6, 3-4) outscored the Trojans by 10 points in the second half. The Cougs closed to within 10 points with about 2 minutes remaining, but couldn’t find enough consistent offense to truly threaten. WSU had its winning streak stopped at three games.

The Cougars were sluggish on offense in the first half, shooting 9 of 27 from the field and 4 of 14 from 3-point range. Lifted by guard JuJu Watkins, the Trojans separated with a 7-0 run late in the second quarter.

Watkins, a true freshman and the nation’s No. 2 scorer at 26.1 points per game, poured in 21 points in the first half and finished with 29. She shot 10 of 27 from the field and added seven rebounds, three blocks and three steals. USC forward McKenzie Forbes tallied 22 points.

The Cougs were led by junior guard Tara Wallack, who matched a career high with 21 points.

WSU freshman guard Ele Villa contributed 12 points. Star WSU guard Charlisse Leger-Walker was held to six points on 2-of-11 shooting from the field.

USC outrebounded WSU 43-28. The Trojans finished with 16 offensive rebounds against just two for the Cougars.

WSU shot 45.5% from the field while USC was held to 36.2% .

The Cougars will visit No. 2 UCLA for a 1 p.m. tipoff Sunday at Pauley Pavilion.