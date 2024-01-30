Difference makers: Nolan Hickman sets career high with 24 points in win over Loyola Marymount

NOLAN HICKMAN

Hickman’s perimeter shooting helped the Zags open up a big lead against LMU and eventually allowed the junior guard to set a new career-high with 24 points in Gonzaga’s blowout win. Hickman, whose previous high of 20 points came in a tight road win against Santa Clara last season, had a blocked shot on former GU teammate Dominick Harris during LMU’s second possession and set teammates up for a few easy baskets, giving him two quick assists. Hickman began looking for his offense and found it primarily from the 3-point line, where the Seattle native finished 4 of 6 – the fifth time in as many games he’s made at least three 3-pointers. Hickman finished 10 of 14 from the field and had five assists to go with three rebounds.

GRAHAM IKE

After second-half takeovers from Gonzaga’s junior big man in wins over San Francisco and Pacific, it didn’t take long for Ike to find his offensive rhythm on Tuesday. Saddled with early foul trouble in both games last week, Ike was able to stay on the floor most of the first half against LMU, scoring 12 points on 4 of 5 shooting during the opening frame before tacking on eight points on a perfect 4 of 4 from the field in the second half to finish with 20 points. It was the seventh time in the last 10 games Ike scored at least 20 points and gave the reigning West Coast Conference Player his third consecutive game with at least that many. Ike also chipped in two rebounds, two assists, one steal and one blocked shot.

TURNING POINT

After LMU pulled off the upset last year in Spokane, interrupting a variety of Gonzaga streaks in the process, the Lions never gave themselves a chance Tuesday night. LMU coughed the ball up five inside the game’s first five minutes and had 10 turnovers by the 10-minute, 12-second mark of the first half. Harris, the former Gonzaga guard who made his return to the Kennel on Tuesday, was responsible for four of LMU’s 13 turnovers in the first half. The Zags accumulated a 16-2 advantage in points off turnovers through the opening frame to build a 45-29 lead at halftime and the onslaught continued in the second half as Gonzaga built a game-high 46-point lead with 6 minutes, 27 seconds remaining and forced six more LMU turnovers.