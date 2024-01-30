Locally: Gonzaga runner Wil Smith sets two program records at UW Invitational

From staff reports

Gonzaga University track athletes established four program records – two by Wil Smith – last week at the UW Invitational hosted by the University of Washington at the Dempsey Indoor facility in Seattle.

Smith, a redshirt junior from Lewis and Clark High, completed his heat in the men’s 3,000 meters in a GU-record time of 7 minutes, 49.67 seconds on Friday. On Saturday, his time of 3:58.81 in the men’s mile lowered his school record.

Rosina Machu lowered the program record in the women’s mile by nearly 5 seconds, finishing her heat in 4:40.50.

Ellie Armbruster lowered the program record in the women’s 800 , finishing with a time of 2:11.58 to beat the previous mark set two weeks prior.

Other members of the GU program competed in the Inland Northwest Invitational at the Podium on Saturday.

The team of Brittney Hansen, Kristen Garcia, Camille Broadbent and Anna Grabowski set the women’s 4x800-meter relay record with a time of 9:19.44. Gonzaga entered four teams in the event and all four beat the previous program mark that had stood for nearly 10 years.

Washington State’s Zenah Cheptoo finished third in the women’s 3,000 at the UW Invitational, clocking a program-best 9:12.18.

Golf

Tickets are on sale for the 2024 Spokane Golf & Travel Show, Feb. 17-18 at the Spokane Convention Center.

The event offers “the lowest prices of the season on rounds and travel, the newest gear and interactive fun with long drive and long putt contests.”

Info: spokanegolfshow.com

Shooting

Several members of Spokane Junior Rifle Club competed in the Pardini Junior Air Rifle National Championships last week in Port Clinton, Ohio.

SJRC Gold placed 13th out of 17 teams, scoring 4,684.3 points of a possible 5,232.

SJRC Gold team members and results, with individual score (1,312 possible) and placement among 109 individuals in parentheses:

Tanner Krebs (1,217, 42nd place); Ensley Breeden (1,194, 64th); Morgan Christian (1,146.9, 92nd); Spencer Fitzpatrick (1,126.4, 989th); alternate, Kaylee Gellar (1,120, 101st).