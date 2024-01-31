Man who pointed gun at Spokane Police Officer sentenced to nearly 6 years in federal prison

The man who pointed a gun at a Spokane police officer last year was sentenced Wednesday to nearly six years in federal prison.

Reily Arambul, 28, tearfully told the court he’s ready to embrace treatment for his drug abuse and mental illness.

“I’ve made a lot of mistakes in my life, but this is going to be my last,” Arambul said. “I actually want treatment this time.”

U.S. District Court Judge Mary Dimke sentenced Arambul to 70 months in prison.

Through his attorney Ryan Farrell, Arambul asked for a sentence of five years and to be sent first to a medical facility to stabilize his mental health conditions before going to prison.

Arambul began having mental health issues in elementary school and was subsequently diagnosed with bipolar disorder. He was sent to inpatient mental health programs several times throughout his childhood, according to a sentencing memorandum filed by his attorney.

“His persistent struggle with serious mental health conditions has indelibly marked his life,” the memorandum reads. “It lies at the root of his criminal history, which can be summarized as rebellious, reckless, and threatening behavior.”

Arambul eventually turned to methamphetamine and was convicted of numerous felonies.

Rhonda Sheehan, Arambul’s mother, asked Dimke to recommend to the Bureau of Prisons that her son receive mental health treatment and be kept out of the general population in prison.

She said Arambul has always wanted to feel accepted by his peers, which led to bad decisions while in prison.

Federal prosecutor Patrick Cashman argued that Arambul’s significant criminal history dating back to 2016 – with numerous felonies in multiple states – called for a tougher sentence.

“The Defendant’s acts in this case, which are remarkably similar to his past criminal acts where he received more lenient sentences, tend to warrant a more significant sentence,” prosecutors wrote in court documents.

Just before 4 a.m. on May 10, Spokane Police Officer Chris Johnson responded to reports of a man, later identified as Arambul, yelling and brandishing a firearm at an apartment complex in the area of 320 W. Fifth Ave, near Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center.

When Johnson stepped out of his patrol car to approach Arambul, he ran away, according to court documents.

Johnson chased Arambul, who got into a car with another man in the driver’s seat. The driver immediately put his hands up, following Johnson’s commands, but Arambul did not.

Arambul then tried to wrestle control of the vehicle from the driver, according to court documents.

The officer followed Arambul until he got out of the car and fled south on Browne Street. Johnson chased on foot, yelling at Arambul.

Arambul then turned and pointed his gun at Johnson, according to court documents. Johnson fired a single shot at Arambul, missing him.

Arambul then dropped to the ground and was taken into custody.

Johnson’s actions were found to be justified by the Spokane County Prosecutor’s Office earlier this month.

He was charged in Spokane County Superior Court with first-degree carjacking and unlawful possession of a firearm .

Weeks later, he was federally indicted for illegally possessing a firearm in June, and charges in state court were dropped.

Arambul pleaded guilty this summer. His sentencing was set for Jan. 10, but the day before the sentencing, Arambul allegedly ingested a large quantity of suboxone, a medication used to help with withdrawals, among other things.

The incident caused his sentencing to be pushed back to Wednesday. Arambul’s attorney said it reinforces the argument that Arambul needs to be stabilized on medication and receive additional mental health treatment in custody.

While Dimke was moved by Arambul’s speech, she noted that his actions have not matched up to his promise to change.

“As you move forward, your actions need to match your words,” Dimke said.

She followed the prosecutor’s recommendation and sentenced Arambul to nearly six years in prison and recommended he be placed in a medical facility to help stabilize his mental health.