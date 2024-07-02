Pullman resident arrested after parking lot fight; 22-year-old airlifted to Spokane for injury treatment

A 22-year-old Moscow, Idaho, resident was airlifted to Spokane on Monday for treatment of injuries suffered in a knife fight.

Pullman Police responded to a report of a citizen dispute around 5 p.m. in the Sunset Mart parking lot, where they found a fight related to an ongoing social media dispute, according to a news release.

Pullman Police arrested Cesar Marmolejos, a 38-year-old Pullman resident, on suspicion of first-degree assault. He was booked into the Whitman County Jail in Colfax.

Marmolejos was set to have his first appearance in Whitman County Superior Court to set his bond on Tuesday, Pullman Police Cmdr. Aaron Breshears said.

The five-person altercation is still under investigation. The Pullman Police Department is working to obtain surveillance and cellphone videos as well as additional DNA, which will be sent to a crime lab, Breshears said.

The injured 22-year-old was treated at Pullman Regional Hospital before being transported to Spokane and was expected to be released Tuesday, according to the news release.