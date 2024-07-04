Washington-born electronic duo Odesza to play three-day show at the Gorge

From staff reports

For more than a decade, Washington state’s own Odesza has taken the electronic scene by storm. Now, they may just be saying goodbye at the Gorge Amphitheatre.

EDM duo Odesza first formed in 2012, when Harrison Mills and Clayton Knight were seniors at Bellingham’s Western Washington University. Later that year, they released their debut album “Summer’s Gone.”

In 2014, the group truly broke out when their sophomore album, “In Return,” hit the charts. They duo would also sell out their first headline tour and begin to play massive festivals like Governor’s Ball, Lollapalooza, Bonnaroo and Coachella.

Odesza’s third album was released in 2017 and only continued the group’s success as “A Moment Apart” peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 chart. The album would earn them a Grammy nomination for Best Dance/Electronic Album, a performance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” and sell out venues like Los Angeles’ Staples Center (now titled Crypto.com Arena). The track “Corners of the Earth” was also selected to be the 2018 Winter Olympics anthem.

In 2022, Odesza released their fourth studio album, “The Last Goodbye.” Since, the album has been Grammy nominated for Best Dance/Electronic Album, a deluxe edition has been released, and the duo have been touring extensively. In May, they released “The Last Goodbye Tour Live,” their only live album to date.

The duo will have a three-day tenure at the Gorge from Thursday, July 4 through Saturday, July 6 as they conclude their tour, and there has been intense speculation on whether it will be Odesza’s final show or not.