End of heat wave next week will still see scorching temperatures with ‘very high’ overnight lows

Temperatures are forecast to rise and fall next week in the Spokane area, but even the low temperatures on the coolest days are expected to still be high.

Spokane will see triple-digit temperatures between Monday and Thursday, and Wednesday is expected to be the hottest day, with a high temperature of 104 degrees and a low of 70 , said Laurie Nisbet, National Weather Service meteorologist.

Next week’s high temperatures of 100 degrees or higher are not common for early July, and the stretch of hot weather is forecast to be in the top 10 of longest streaks for similar temperatures since weather records started being collected in 1881, NWS meteorologist Rachael Fewkes said.

Fewkes said there was a six-day streak in 1928, and if next week’s temperatures go according to plan, the four-day run of triple-digit temperatures will be tied with 2022, 2021 and 1898 for the second-longest streak.

Tuesday and Wednesday are expected to be the highest temperatures. Nisbet said cooler weather will begin on Thursday, with a high of 100 degrees and a low of 70 degrees, but temperatures will still be high through the next two weeks.

“For people who don’t have air conditioning, the low temperatures are going to be very warm, so opening your windows (overnight) isn’t going to be as efficient as it normally is,” she said.

“Don’t be afraid to go out and seek air-conditioned locations like the mall and library.”