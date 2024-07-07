A Grip on Sports: It’s an important Sunday for the M’s and for others, lots of others, as well

A GRIP ON SPORTS • Summer Sunday mornings hit differently, don’t they? No matter what is on your agenda, whether it be church, chores or just spending the day resting, when the weather is picture perfect, albeit usually way-too warm, the possibilities seem endless.

•••••••

• When we were young, the nuns would tell us Sunday wasn’t really a day of rest. Well, they never exactly said that. But the amount of homework those at St. Rita’s would pile on us every Friday afternoon certainly implied working long hours Sunday. After all, who could do homework on a Saturday? That was our day.

So every Sunday night after dinner we would begin a mad scramble. Come to think of that, when we were working, that tradition continued. For us and our kids.

Which is another reason a Sunday in July is better than a Sunday in, say, October. No matter if it is hot enough outside to melt the soles of your tennis shoes.

Not sure what the day looks for you and yours, but we know we have a full one planned. Appropriate. Expected. And in some senses nerve-wracking. We have to be out and about early. Which limits our ability to delve into any subject in depth today. And there is a decent amount to cover.

• If Julio Rodriguez is injured, it would just mean the Mariners’ bad luck history is adding another chapter. It certainly seemed as if Rodriguez had figured some things out at the plate last week. And, then, he comes up a little lame yesterday. Leaves the 5-4 loss to Toronto after one inning. Will have imaging done today.

It goes without saying, though we do anyway, Seattle needs him in the lineup. In centerfield. In the dugout with his infectious energy and trident-distributing skills.

Today’s doctor’s report may play a big impact on the rest of the season.

• Speaking of the rest of the season, the Times’ Matt Calkins has it right. Additions to the lineup have to be made. And made soon.

• Every summer there seems to be some major tragedy that befalls a college football program. We’ve seen it before. We saw it again yesterday, when 24-year-old former Oregon cornerback Khyree Jackson, a recent fourth-round pick by the Vikings, was killed in a three-car collision in Maryland. The incident also took the life of two of his high school friends.

It’s always hard to wrap our heads around the death of someone so young, with so much promise and life ahead of them. John Canzano tried to today. His words spoke to us. And, hopefully, to you as well.

• Fifty years ago we were young and full of vim and vigor. And never used phrases such as “vim and vigor.” Not if we wanted to keep our teenager card.

One of the joys of that summer in 1974? Watching Mike Marshall come out of the Dodger bullpen. Almost every day.

His incredible season, which included a record 106 appearances, propelled Marshall to a then-unheard-of fete. He became the first reliever to win the Cy Young Award.

We wanted to pass along this interesting story on Marshall, his season and his odd career and personality from the Washington Post. Why? It took us back 50 years, to a time when summer meant freedom, fun and far-fetched fantasies of maybe doing such things ourselves one day.

And it’s because it’s what we do in 2024.

•••

WSU: If Jaylen Wells ever walks into Cougar Country again, he should be able to buy a round of milkshakes for everyone there. No matter how crowded it is. Greg Woods tells us Wells signed his first NBA contract Saturday, agreeing with Memphis on a deal for a reported $7.9 million. … The Klay Thompson thoughts seem to keep echoing around out there. Steve Kerr, the Warriors’ coach who brought out the best in Thompson, had some. As do others. … Speaking of former Cougars, Gardner Minshew and Las Vegas seem to be a match made in perfection. … Elsewhere in the Pac-12 and the nation, Jackson’s death was covered in depth all over, from Oregon to Maryland. … We thought recruiting stories never stop. They don’t. We found this one on Washington in the S-R of all places. We did link it yesterday when it ran in the Seattle Times. … There is one more Oregonian football numbers story than usual this morning. No. 56 for Oregon and Oregon State and No. 55 for the Beavers. … Every team has a tough stretch. Here is Utah’s. … A new Arizona women’s basketball player wants to be able to play like herself. … New Arizona State athletic director Graham Rossini had more to say in his recent conversation with the Arizona Republic. He is focused on football and basketball.

Gonzaga: The one story not to miss today? That would be Theo Lawson’s in-depth piece on one of the new Zags, Michael Ajayi. The Pepperdine transfer decided to forego the NBA draft for a lot of reasons. One big one? He believes the Bulldogs can win a national title.

EWU and Idaho: Around the Big Sky, we have one story to pass along and it’s a little old. We missed this one on a new UC Davis football player from a couple days ago.

Indians: Spokane couldn’t make it six consecutive wins over Tri-City. Instead, the Dust Devils continually drove the ball out of Avista Stadium and won 17-6. Dave Nichols has the coverage. … Elsewhere in the Northwest League, Spokane dropped a game behind Vancouver as the Canadians defeated Everett 3-2. … Eugene scored twice in each of its last two innings and topped visiting Hillsboro 4-2.

Velocity: Spokane was looking to end a long winless streak. The Chattanooga Red Wolves were in town. The crowd at ONE Spokane Stadium was ready to explode. As was the Spokane offense. Two goals later, all of it had happened. Taylor Newquist has the coverage of the Velocity’s 2-1 victory.

Mariners: Falling behind by five runs late in a game with Toronto isn’t the best way to earn a third consecutive victory. Even with the woeful state of the Jays’ bullpen. The M’s came close, even bringing the tying run to the plate in each of the final two innings. But the Blue Jays held on, 5-4, to make their fans happy. … Andres Munoz has been throwing well recently.

Storm: There are five questions for Seattle now that the WNBA season is at its midpoint.

Sounders: Jordan Morris’ goal that put Seattle into the lead was a combination of speed and strength. From there, the defense was impenetrable, another goal was added and Seattle won 2-0. The Sounders finished a three-match homestand having earned the maximum nine points in the Western Conference standings. … On the national team front, is may be time to make a change in leadership, what with the World Cup on tap for North America in two years.

Reign: It might be a good day to end a long winless streak. Struggling Utah Royals FC is in Seattle.

Olympics: Yes, the U.S. men’s basketball team is going to be really good. But if the last two NBA drafts are any indication, our nation’s development process seems to need a remodel.

•••

• We will return here for your Monday morning. Probably from another state. And, hopefully, not too sore from our weekend exertions. Hope you join us and hope you are not too sore as well. Until later …