Star-seekers take note: Mobius Discovery Center offering summer of planetarium, outerspace activities

By Rachel Baker For The Spokesman-Review

If you have any budding stargazers in the family, Mobius Discovery Center has you covered this summer with Planetarium Thursdays.

You may already be familiar with Mobius’s inflatable planetarium, as it is often featured in Mobius outreach experiences at local schools and libraries. The dome-shaped structure fits up to 25 attendees, with attendees sitting on the floor and looking up at the 360 degree projected presentation.

Every Thursday through August, Mobius will offer six showings with two alternating presentations. The showtimes are 10:15 a.m., 11:15 a.m., 12:15 p.m, 1:15 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. Each presentation is about 30 minutes. Tickets are $3 for members and $4 for nonmembers. This is in addition to normal admission prices, so attendees also get the chance to visit the museum before or after the show.

There’s a little bit of science fun for everyone with the planetarium shows covering more than just astronomy.

“They cover a variety of different science topics, anywhere from under the water to outer space,” said Amanda Gilliam, marketing manager at Mobius Discovery Center.

The first showing kicks off on July 11. Zoom through space in “Destination Solar System,” led by two space explorers who will show you breathtaking sights in your cosmic neighborhood. Join marine biologists for a deep-sea adventure in “Into The Deep,” and learn all about underwater life and geology, as well as the fascinating history of deep-sea exploration.

July 18 continues the series with some of Sesame Street’s most beloved characters, Big Bird and Elmo, along with their new friend Hu Hu Zhu. Celebrate the sky we all share with, “One World, One Sky: Big Bird’s Adventure.” Learn about the sun, the moon, the Big Dipper, and sing songs about space along the way. July 18 also features, “Magic Globe: A Story of the Seasons.” Join Mia on summer vacation to her grandpa’s, where she uncovers a mysterious machine that has the power to change the world’s seasons.

The July 25 showings take you on a journey to Earth’s coral reefs in “Expedition Reef.” Learn about all the innovative solutions scientists are working toward to protect these delicate ecosystems for the future. And don’t miss “Traveling With Light,” to learn all about light and why it’s a bit more complicated than it first appears at first glance.

Aug. 1 brings audiences, “Seeing!,” a show that follows a photon all the way from the center of a star, through our galaxy, and into a young woman’s eye. Aug. 1 also offers a second screening of “Magic Globe: A Story of the Seasons.”

Aug. 8 offers encore screenings of “Destination Solar System” and “Into the Deep.”

On Aug. 15, get ready to visit moons of all kinds in “Moons: Worlds of Mystery.” Learn all about the surprising diversity of moons and the crucial roles they play in our solar system. Also get a second chance to catch “One World, One Sky: Big Bird’s Adventure.”

Aug. 22 offers encore screenings of “Expedition Reef” and “Traveling With Light,” and the Aug. 29 showings close out the Planetarium Thursday screenings with encore presentations of “Destination Solar System” and “Moons: Worlds of Mystery.”

Mobius Discovery Center is located at 331 N. Post St. in downtown Spokane.

Visit mobiusdiscoverycenter.org/calendar for more information about these events and other fun science activities this summer.