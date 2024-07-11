Lyle Lovett and His Large Band coming to the Fox

From staff reports

Lyle Lovett’s music has encompassed many of America’s most beloved genres, and the Texas musician is bringing his award-winning big band to the Martin Woldson Theater at the Fox.

The 66-year-old from Houston first began his career in the early 1980s by singing folk songs in his home state. By 1986, he recorded his debut record and won his first of four Grammys only three years later – this one for Best Country Male Vocal on his third album, “Lyle Lovett and His Large Band.”

Over the course of 14 albums, Lovett has recorded just about every form of music under the broad title of Americana with country, blues, jazz and swing. In 2022, he released his first album in a decade, “12th of June.”

On Monday, Lovett and his big band will be playing 7:30 p.m. at the Fox. Doors open at 6:30. Tickets are available at foxtheaterspokane.org for $45-85.