One pedestrian dead, another injured after they were struck by vehicle in Airway Heights

A 64-year-old man was killed and a 61-year-old woman was injured after the two pedestrians were struck by a vehicle Thursday morning in Airway Heights.

Officers responded at about 10:10 a.m. to the crash at Hayford Road and Ninth Avenue, according to an Airway Heights Police Department news release.

Officers found the pedestrians with serious injuries, police said. An ambulance took the man and woman to Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center.

The man died at the hospital and the woman was in critical condition, according to the release. Drugs and alcohol were not a factor in the crash, police said.

Besides police, Spokane County Fire District 10, Airway Heights Fire Department and American Medical Response responded to the crash, according to District 10 Assistant Chief Andres Steevens.

Steevens said Hayford Road was closed as the pedestrians were treated and police investigated.