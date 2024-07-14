A Grip on Sports: As one era seems to come to a close, we decided to look at the best in sports over a lot of eras

A GRIP ON SPORTS • While the torch seems to be passing to a new generation in men’s tennis, today is a day the light is dim in the world of athletics. That’s a long-winded way of saying we don’t have a lot to pass along. So we will have some fun. And, hopefully, you will as well.

• Carlos Alcaraz. Novak Djokovic. Sunday on Centre Court at the All-England Tennis Club. The best the sport in 2024 has to offer. The next great vs. the best of all-time?

That’s one way to go. And it’s the way many people would go, if contemplating the greatest of all-time in the world’s major professional sports. Including one piece on The Spokesman-Review’s website this morning.

We respect everyone’s opinion in such matters and we understand Tampa Bay Times baseball reporter Joey Knight’s decision to pick Djokovic as the best living men’s tennis player. We just don’t agree with it, nor do we with a few of his choices in other sports. But let’s start there, shall we, on the day tennis finishes its most cherished tournament?

We’ve shared our all-time men’s tennis choice in this space many times. It isn’t Roger Federer nor Rafael Nadal nor Djokovic, despite the trio combining for 66 Grand Slam titles while they dominated the sport this century.

We still believe the best ever, alive or not, is Rod Laver, though we are happy to say he’s still living in California.

Laver’s Grand Slam-winning total (11) pales in comparison with the trio above. But Laver was playing at a different time, a time when tennis’ major tournaments would not pay players – and banned the ones who had the audacity to accept prize money.

Laver is still the only man to win all four Slams in a calendar year – and he did it twice. He won all four in 1962, before turning pro and missing them for five full years of his prime. He then won all four again in 1969. If he had been allowed to compete? It’s not hard to imagine another 10 to 15 titles at a time when 30-years-old was pretty much the cut line for sustained success in the sport.

Laver is the outlier we are most sure of when it comes to GOAT status in a sport. Though it’s not our only one. Before we get to those, however, let’s list the ones in which Knight’s assessments run parallel with ours.

Serena Williams in women’s tennis. Lionel Messi and Marta in soccer. Wayne Gretzky in hockey, and by the widest major in any sport. Tom Brady in football. Jack Nicklaus and Anika Sorenstam in golf. Michael Jordan in men’s basketball, though Magic Johnson still remains our favorite player.

Knight has two others, however, with which we can’t agree.

Let’s start with women’s basketball. Diana Taurasi is his choice. If longevity near or at the top of the sport is the criteria, then, sure. The 42-year-old is headed to the Olympics this year and it’s not just an honorary appearance. But if domination is the No. 1 benchmark, we have to go another way.

Cheryl Miller was so much better than her competitors when she played it was, at times, laughable. If you must have a modern comparison, think Breanna Stewart. More than 30 years before Stewart became the best in the game.

Yes, Taurasi was named the greatest player in WNBA history in 2021, but we’re sure that’s only because the league wasn’t around for Miller’s career. And that playing career? It didn’t last long, mainly because in the 1980s women were not paid. At all in this country and not much overseas.

Miller had to pay the bills. She did it as a media member. Knee injuries, at a time when knee injuries were more debilitating than they are now, also took a toll. But while she was the top of her game, she was different. Better. The best.

Finally, baseball. As long as Willie Mays was with us, there was little debate. He was the best living player the sport had to offer. No debate. But there certainly is now.

Knight goes with the obvious choice, the statistically dominate Barry Bonds.

The numbers back him up. It is how Bonds built those numbers, however, that disqualifies him. He constructed his legacy upon a body built by performance-enhancing drugs.

There is no debate he used them. The evidence is overwhelming. Forget the fact steroid use was not allowed in baseball after 1991. Or, for that matter, actually illegal without a doctor’s prescription even before then. Anyone who argues the drugs Bonds and his ilk used didn’t help in all physical areas, from strength to longevity to coordination, is denying science. And missing the main point. If they didn’t help Bonds (and others), then why did they take them? Why risk cancer and other long-term side effects other than to get an edge, one that was specifically banned to protect the player’s health and the game’s legacy?

To win, sure. We’ll concede that. Just like the Astros and their trash cans. But also to set records. To reach heights no one had done before or has since. Which means using those records to bolster his status as the greatest living baseball player is flawed. Tainted. Soiled.

Our choice? We love Sandy Koufax. Admire Nolan Ryan. Think Rickey Henderson was the greatest leadoff man in the game’s history. Feel Ken Griffey Jr. reached heights touched by only a few without PEDs. But none are our choice.

For that, we go a little off the beaten path. To Mike Schmidt, the greatest to ever play his position, third base.

To bolster his case, we’ll cite just one stat. He is one of only three players to win at least 10 Gold Gloves (he had 10) and hit 500 home runs (he finished with 548). The other two? Griffey and the man Schmidt succeeds as the greatest living baseball player, Mays.

This is all subjective, of course. Like most sports arguments. It’s what makes them fun. Even on a sunny Sunday.

WSU: The most impactful of Washington State football seasons in about a century is not that far away. Which means we have a Greg Woods story to pass along from the Pac-12’s truncated media night. Woods’ story is on receiver Kyle Williams and his desire to lead more this season. … Elsewhere in the Pac-12 and the nation, we linked Mike Vorel’s column on the Big 12 and Las Vegas in the Times yesterday. It ran on the S-R’s website today. … Shedeur Sanders wants to have a better second year for Colorado. … Arizona is receiving praise inside and out of the program. … Recruiting never stops, sure, but it does slow down at times. All we have is a football story from Colorado. … The two Arizona players competing in international competition had a mixed day.

Gonzaga: Mark Few is on a roundabout journey to Paris and the Olympic Games. Of course, he’s accompanied by the U.S. men’s national basketball team. And Jim Meehan, in a sense. Jim is checking in with Few occasionally to document the journey. Today he has the first installment. … Theo Lawson’s concerns are more U.S.-based. Vegas-based, actually. He was at Anton Watson’s NBA summer league debut Saturday and has this coverage of the game that also included Killian Tillie’s comeback from about two years-worth of injuries. Tyler Tjomsland also has 17 photographs.

Indians: Sean Sullivan returned to the roster and posted a strong start in Spokane’s 4-1 win over Everett at Avista Stadium. … Hey, Keith Law. Come to Spokane if you want to see Chase Dollander throw sliders. It’s a great place to visit in the summer. Dollander’s start in the All-Star Futures Game was a success for the Indians’ starter. … Elsewhere in the NWL, outside of Spokane, it was a night of success for the visiting teams. Vancouver remained tied with the Indians in the second half with a 3-2 win at Eugene. … Tri-City topped host Hillsboro 5-3.

Motorsports: Doug Pace introduces us today to Freeman’s Gabe Tesch, who is moving up the ladder in auto racing.

Mariners: Seattle is lukewarm. Or cold, if you are examining Saturday night’s offense. Three consecutive hits and a run to start the game. Basically nothing else after in a 2-1 loss to the woeful Angels in Anaheim. … We have a couple stories we’ve passed along before. The most memorable moments in 25 years of T-Mobile and how the M’s mine young pitching talent. … Dan Wilson is good luck for Cal Raleigh. At least Raleigh thinks so. … Who might the Mariners pick tonight from the 15th spot of the draft? … Two Seattle farmhands started the Futures game.

Sounders: Seattle is hot. As in winning streak hot, not just posting a draw here and there hot. Jordan Morris scored in the second half and the Sounders picked up three points thanks to a 1-0 win at Austin.

Storm: Jewell Loyd is taking a second job.

Wimbledon: Carlos Alcaraz and all-time great Novak Djokovic, seeking his 25th Grand Slam title, met in the men’s final this morning. Alcaraz continued his 2024 domination, winning in three sets, the first two with ease. . … We passed along the news yesterday Barbora Krejčíková took a three-set battle with Jasmine Paolini in the women’s final. We have more this morning.

Olympics: We love stories about Rory McIlroy. Especially well-written ones.

• We are all in about Laver. Have been for years. As for the greatest living baseball player, that’s a harder choice. We are open to arguments. Just not one that includes what Bonds or Roger Clemens or so many others didn’t greatly improve their resume. Not just slightly. Greatly. Until later …