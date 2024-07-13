Sean Sullivan strong in return to roster, Spokane Indians beat Everett 4-1

From staff reports

Bryant Betancourt delivered a go-ahead single in the third inning and the Spokane Indians beat Everett 4-1 at Avista Stadium on Saturday.

The Indians (15-5) kept pace with Vancouver atop the Northwest League second-half standings.

Indians left-handed starter Sean Sullivan allowed one run on three hits and a walk with five strikeouts over five innings. He threw 66 pitches, 41 for strikes. He recently spend several weeks at the Colorado Rockies Arizona complex in an effort to manage his innings in his first full professional season.

Everett got a solo homer from Freuddy Batista in the third inning, and the Indians answered in the bottom half. Kyle Karros doubled home Dyan Jorge, then Betancourt delivered Karros with a two-out single.

Spokane added insurance runs in the eighth on an RBI double by Jose Cordova and a groundout.

The six-game series concludes Sunday at 1:05 p.m.

Back to the future: Indians pitcher Chase Dollander was chosen to start the MLB All-Star Futures Game at Globe Life Field in Arlington Texas Saturday. The 22-year-old No. 9 overall pick of the Colorado Rockies out of the University of Tennessee in last year’s MLB draft pitched one scoreless inning, allowing one hit and one walk.

The National League won 6-1, with Cam Collier and Drake Baldwin hitting home runs.

This season with the Indians, Dollander is 4-1 with a 2.83 earned run average and 111 strikeouts over 70 innings in 14 starts.